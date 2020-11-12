Pearl Street home became more than just a starter house for family

When Janice Fowler and her husband, Howard, first purchased their home on Pearl Street, she thought it was just a starter home for the young couple.
Her plan always was to move to a different home after their family was established but it didn’t turn out that way.
Howard, an architecture major in college, found the neoclassical-style house charming.
“My husband fell in love with it,” Janice said. “... We were just supposed to be passing through and we ended up staying forever.”
And there is a lot to love — from the clapboard siding painted a sage green and the large windows with black shutters, to the ample front porch lined with scrolled columns and capped with dentil molding.
Inside, arched doorways divide the front and back of the house. The parlor is set off from the foyer with pocket doors. Paneled wainscoting surrounds the large foyer and climbs the main staircase. Columns lining the window seat and large windows brighten the space.
“It has so much character,” Janice said. “That is why my husband didn’t want to move. He didn’t want to have a cookie-cutter house. They have a lot of character. You see some things that are alike and some things that are not alike.”
The Fowlers purchased the house in 1974 and, instead of moving on, they spent a lifetime there and raised their son.
Janice recently decided to sell 611 Pearl Street. At four bedrooms and 3,200 square feet, the house is too large for the widow; Howard died four years ago.
The house, known as the Kirkpatrick-Moore house, was constructed in 1900 for Fortunatus Sydnor Kirkpatrick, an attorney and vice president of the Lynchburg Foundry Co.
Next, the house was owned by Maurice Moore’s family from 1919 to 1973. Antiques from the Moore family were given to the Hermitage, the New Jersey Historical Society, the Albany Institute of History & Art, and the Naval Museum in Annapolis, according to a marker on the house.
The front door opens into a combination foyer and sitting room, with wainscoting-lined stairs leading up to the second floor. In the space between the front door and the landing sits a little window seat.
Pocket doors separate the foyer from the amber-colored parlor. That room, Janice said, is her favorite.
“I’m an eclectic decorator,” she said. “It has some traditional, some antiques. It has a variety of things all together in that room.”
Behind the parlor is a library, one wall lined with bookshelves while art dangles from the picture rail. Janice put plenty of seating in that room to enjoy a good book. The room is painted in a deep fuchsia color below the chair rail and white above.
The formal dining room, painted gray, features a bay window and a built-in china cabinet.
Janice said the dining room once had a buzzer at the head of the table to call the servant for the next course of the meal.
Between the dining room and the library is a smaller staircase leading to the second floor and on to the attic.
The Fowlers’ home had two butler’s pantries, so the couple converted one into a half bathroom since the house did not have a bathroom on the first floor.
The kitchen features exposed beams in the ceiling. Updating that room was one of the projects the Fowlers had planned to accomplish before Howard became sick.
From the kitchen is the third staircase — an unusual trait for a home. It led to just one room, separated from the rest of the second floor, believed to be a servant’s quarters.
Howard cut a doorway to connect that room with the rest of the floor. The rest of the second floor features four bedrooms and a bathroom, and some rooms interconnect.
Janice said the couple purchased the house before Diamond Hill became a historic district, back when many of the neighboring homes on Pearl Street had been chopped up into apartments.
The Fowlers’ house, however, remained a single-family home.
Janice remembers when they first saw the house. She was student-teaching at the time and often visited a woman who lived in the neighborhood. She noticed it was for sale one day and the couple decided to take a look.
When the Fowlers purchased the house, it wasn’t in the best shape but it wasn’t bad, either. Since it always had been a single-family home, the couple didn’t have artificial room dividers to tear down.
Janice said the house had only changed hands three times in its 120 years, and the owner before the Fowlers had it for less than a year and never actually moved in.
Janice said one of the neighboring houses had been converted to six apartments. The shift toward restoring those grand old mansions into single-family homes began in earnest a few years after they moved in.
“It was a really nice neighborhood to raise children in,” Janice said. “A lot of us were young then, and the kids had children to play with. There were Easter egg hunts and cookie-decorating parties. It’s a really nice neighborhood.”
Many who called Diamond Hill home worked in the downtown area. Being a sort of separate, tucked away neighborhood meant the neighborhood children all grew up together. The children bounced from house to house when her son was growing up and often his friends enjoyed playing at their home so much they didn’t want to leave, she said.
The yard featured roses and pink peonies when the Fowlers purchased it.
“We still have the pink peonies and they had beautiful rose gardens,” Janice said. “[Roses] take a lot of love and care; I didn’t have that kind of love and care for roses.”
The Fowlers slowly began working to restore and make the house their own. Janice said they had wiring and plumbing work done, replastered walls, revamped the kitchen and added the downstairs bathroom.
“I can remember him burning off all the old paint on the front porch,” Janice said. “It made it completely smooth — no particles of paint over the years left. He couldn’t do the whole house like that. When you finish it looks just like new.”
Janice said the home was heated by a coal furnace but the couple converted it to gas and put in central air conditioning.
“It was very hot in the summer,” she said. “I don’t know how we made it. We bought some window units for upstairs, but you can’t hear anything. We bought one of those attic fans and that helped.”
The crystal door knobs and hardware all are original and two of the chandeliers — the one in the foyer and one in the parlor — are original.
There’s still work to do and, before Howard died four years ago, the couple planned to modernize the kitchen and the bathrooms.
“There’s a lot of memories there, but it is too much for one person to take care of,” Janice said. “You have to paint it every so many years. Everything is expensive now. It’s just too much house for one person.”
So many memories are wrapped up into that house for Janice. There are the birthday parties and family get-togethers, the Easter egg hunts and the Christmases, with the tree in the front parlor ringed by presents.
Janice said one often would find children kicking balls in the corner. There were sledding and snowball fights and children bouncing from one house to another.
“Most of my fond memories come from the children growing up in the neighborhood,” she said. “It was such a close knit community.”
Howard’s favorite place, Janice said, was the front porch, looking out over the activity along Pearl Street.
“He loved sitting out on the front porch and reading the newspaper and drinking his coffee,” she said.
The house holds so many memories for Janice, but she said it’s time for another owner to take over its care.
“I hope the next owner will come in and enjoy the room that is there,” Janice said. “It’s a nice family home, with the amount of space there. It’s not too big and it’s not too small. It’s a very liveable house. I hope they have children, so they can enjoy the fun my son had there. …
“I hope they give it love like we did the years we were there.”
PHOTOS: Pearl Street home became more than just a starter house for family
When Janice Fowler and her husband, Howard, first purchased their home on Pearl Street, she thought it was just a starter home for the young couple.
Her plan always was to move to a different home after their family was established but it didn’t turn out that way.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!