Pearl Street home became more than just a starter house for family

Janice remembers when they first saw the house. She was student-teaching at the time and often visited a woman who lived in the neighborhood. She noticed it was for sale one day and the couple decided to take a look.

When the Fowlers purchased the house, it wasn’t in the best shape but it wasn’t bad, either. Since it always had been a single-family home, the couple didn’t have artificial room dividers to tear down.

Janice said the house had only changed hands three times in its 120 years, and the owner before the Fowlers had it for less than a year and never actually moved in.

Janice said one of the neighboring houses had been converted to six apartments. The shift toward restoring those grand old mansions into single-family homes began in earnest a few years after they moved in.

“It was a really nice neighborhood to raise children in,” Janice said. “A lot of us were young then, and the kids had children to play with. There were Easter egg hunts and cookie-decorating parties. It’s a really nice neighborhood.”