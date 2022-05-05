Preserving the history of Buttercup Plantation a labor of love

What can best be described as Federal-style in architecture, the two-story house, with its wood siding painted white and accented with green trim was built about 1825 as a plantation.

Owner Bobby Floyd, who purchased the property with his late wife 44 years ago, said he wanted an old house on some land, in a place that had all four seasons. He and his wife found the Honeybee Road property after searching in North Carolina, West Virginia, and Pennsylvania.

“There’s no place on this place I haven’t touched at least once, if not twice, outside and inside. It’s been a joy to fix it up,” Floyd said.

Although the 2,298 square foot house and surviving outbuildings now sit on three acres, significantly cut down from the original 400 acres, the history has been carefully, lovingly preserved.

The first six months upon moving in, Floyd took time off work and devoted himself fully to renovations and research, delving into the property’s story to restore it with historic accuracy and learn about the people who made Buttercup Plantation into what it was. Floyd gleaned all the knowledge he could, spending hours combing through records, and talking with professionals in fields related to history and restoration. Wills, deeds, newspaper clippings; voracious reading on architecture of the era; consultation with experts. All these resources helped him restore the historic property.

“I read a lot. I read everything I could get my hands on on how to restore things,” Floyd said. “I grew up in the city. Grew up in Marietta, Georgia. I didn’t have any experience in old property.”

Christened by Floyd as “The Buttercup Plantation” thanks to inspiration from the use of buttercups in the names of some other local places, the property’s primary crops were tobacco, corn, and wheat, according to his research. The first owner of the plantation was one John FitzPatrick.

The property used to have several cabins where enslaved people lived, Floyd said. Although he is uncertain exactly how many were enslaved here in the 1800s, he estimated about 70.

One of the multiple events Floyd hosted on the property over the years included a reunion gathering for descendants of those once enslaved on the plantation, Floyd said, wanting them to experience the place their ancestors helped build.

Also on the property were multiple barns for tobacco and other purposes. Most of these, as well as the slave cabins, deteriorated so badly they no longer exist — Floyd said the slave cabins were gone by the 1950s. However, Floyd restored what the remaining outbuildings he could, including the old summer kitchen and a forge. He also set up a spa/pool room. A weaving house once existed on the grounds, but was beyond repair when Floyd came to own it, and he had to demolish it. There was once an ice house on the property, Floyd added. When he attempted to plant trees on the former ice house site, the trees died — so now, a Koi pond rests there.

Floyd hired a dendrochronologist — a specialist in dating wood by its tree rings — from Virginia Tech to date the wood beams in the main house’s cellars early on in the renovation process, to make sure he was restoring things to their period-appropriate style.

The summer kitchen is one of the surviving outbuildings. Although it was in “bad shape” when Floyd moved in — he had a mind to tear it down, initially, he said — Floyd restored it.

A massive soapstone hearth takes up most of one wall on the building’s first floor.

No longer used for its original purpose, the summer kitchen building displays many tools, pieces of furniture and farming implements ranging from the 18th to 19th centuries. The predominantly wrought iron or wood items have all been curated by Floyd through antiquing — and some of the iron items were forged on-site by Floyd himself, or one of his former smithing trainees.

Floyd added a bathroom on the main floor of the summer kitchen, across from a bed he put in with an old ox yoke adorning the wall. Upstairs in the loft, he set up an art studio where he did his painting, complete with an old rope bed — where the expression “sleep tight” comes from, Floyd noted — and some of his paintings on display. He also installed a skylight to brighten the space.

The historic property has attracted visitors from places like Colonial Williamsburg, Patrick Henry’s Red Hill, and Thomas Jefferson’s Poplar Forest over the years, Floyd said. He credited support from experts within these organizations for assisting him with some of his restoration and research.

The restored forge features many wrought iron implements, most of which were forged on site. Traditional bellows and the stone forge itself are where Floyd said he trained more than 100 people in blacksmithing. He took up the trade he took up almost 20 years ago at the encouragement of his friend, a former director of Patrick Henry’s Red Hill. It became his new pursuit after retiring from his job as a wind gliding instructor.

White-painted wood siding is adorned with green shutters and trim. Floyd custom-ordered the shutters to ultimately re-make the originals, costing “thousands” of dollars.

Only two points disqualified the house from getting on the National Register of Historic Places when he applied for that status 12 years ago, Floyd said: the shutters, which were plastic at the time; and the addition of gutters.

Since then, Floyd removed the modern gutters in favor of French gutter systems like those in Colonial Williamsburg, and had wood shutters built in accordance with the original. Although he has not applied again for the NRHP, he said he feels confident the house now would be up to standard.

Between the outbuildings and main house is a wood gazebo — not original, Floyd said — and flower beds, a variety of garden statues, and a brick outdoor fireplace. There also is a detached, four-space garage.

Three chimney tops poke out of the main house’s roof, built to accommodate the seven fireplaces found inside. The house is fronted with a main-level porch, and a balcony on the second level.

At least three varieties of boxwood — English, Japanese, and American — provide front yard landscaping. Running along the ground between the shrubs is part of an original 1800s stone path, which Floyd uncovered while trimming the grass toward the beginning of his renovation work. Also in the front yard is an old holly tree, carved with initials and vows of love from past visitors and residents of the place.

Beneath the house are the root cellar and wine cellar.

Stepping into the underground spaces leads to cool air with wooden beams across the ceiling, and walls restored with plaster covering. As an artist, Floyd put his creative skills to work by adding sculptures of his own crafting in the restored walls: a rooster, a hand holding a candle, wine bottles, produce of various sorts. These details and more adorn the cellar walls throughout

The first floor of the house includes an added screened-in sunroom on the back with an adjacent laundry room. Floyd decorated this space with photographs from his life and memorabilia from Vietnam, obtained when he was drafted to the Vietnam War in 1965, plus other items collected through antiquing.

Entering the original part of the house from the sunroom, one walks into the kitchen. This was converted from a master bedroom, Floyd said. One of the seven fireplaces is in this room, along with ample counterspace and cabinets, and up to date appliances. Indicating the pantry beneath a staircase leading to the second floor, Floyd said the house still has its original locks on closet doors.

The walls here are wide panels of heart pine — 22 inches in diameter.

“It doesn’t rot. Very seldom do termites get into it,” Floyd said of the heart pine wood.

The dining room, just a short walk across the hall from the kitchen, originally was a study. Attached to the dining room is the parlor/living room.

Passing through the few steps of hall from the kitchen to the dining room, Floyd opened the door to the staircase that leads to the cellars below. In this stairwell, Floyd preserved another piece of architectural history. Exposed wooden slats held together with wooden nails/pegs, which elsewhere in the house are covered with layers of plaster, shows how this house originally was built around 1825.

Original wainscoting runs along the walls throughout the downstairs, and the parlor’s fireplace boasts an ornate, original mantle. The main work on the mantlepiece, Floyd said, was putting black shoe polish over the cracks.

The wainscoting in the parlor featured detail work crafted with a feather, Floyd said.

The parlor walls also feature what Floyd believes were mirror mounts, situated directly across the room from each other. Parlors of the era often had mirrors facing each other in this manner, he explained.

Upstairs are two bedrooms, a bathroom, and foyer, with second-floor balcony access. The upstairs bathroom is carpeted, but most of the house has pine wood floors.

“We’d take one room at a time. Scrape all the walls, get all the old paint off with sanders. Patch the cracks,” Floyd said, reflecting on renovation. And, importantly, he put in a septic system.

The side yard has a garden space where Floyd said he has tried to grow a little bit of everything. Tomatoes; potatoes; garlic; okra; cucumbers.

“You name it, I put it in there,” he said. “I’ve tried everything in a magazine at one time or another.”

He had never tried gardening at all till he moved here, but the plot is ready for anyone with a green thumb, or the desire to at least try their hand at it.

A horseshoe pit also is set up in the yard, one of Floyd’s installations for entertainment.

Also on the property are apple, plum, and pear trees, as well as a quince tree, which produces fruit Floyd described as a combination of an apple and a pear.

Floyd wants to sell the house furnished, meaning the buyer could have his vast collection of art and antiques included.

“I’m hoping to find somebody who likes history as much as I do to take care of it,” Floyd said, when considering the future buyer. The home is listed for $489,900.

Realtor Marlene Giles with Re/Max 1st Olympic, who is selling the property, said one of the biggest selling points of the Buttercup Plantation is its history.

“It’s been paradise for me. I love this place,” Floyd said.

