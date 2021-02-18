Retirement: Here or There?

Ah, retirement! We work hard so, someday, we can enjoy the fruits of our labor and sit down, relax, and listen to the sounds of nature in our backyard. Perhaps we’ll travel the world, buy an RV and visit every place in the U.S. we’ve always heard about.

Whatever your picture the perfect retirement, where to live is one of the most prominent factors in that decision. Some folks can happily stay right where there are and others are ready to move.

Here are some thoughts to consider.

There are two main factors in deciding where to live during retirement years. About 57% of retirees would like to move and, yet, the majority of those movers would like to stay close to where they currently live. Familiarity is comfortable. We know where to go to get what we need and what we like, what routes to take or avoid and, of course, our friends and family are nearby.

If you’d like to move, one of your first steps will be to check your mortgage payoff and find out how much equity you have in your home. Don’t worry about the capital gains tax when selling your current home because it’s likely you are exempt. If you have lived in your home fulltime for three of the most recent five years the exemption is up to $250,000 per spouse (please check with your accountant about qualifying).