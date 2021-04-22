So what is fair housing?

Fair Housing Month is recognized each April by the Association of Realtors to commemorate the landmark 1968 Fair Housing Act, which established a law prohibiting discrimination in housing.

Housing discrimination in the United States refers to the historical and current barriers, policies, and biases that prevent equitable access to housing. Housing discrimination became more pronounced after the abolition of slavery, typically as part of Jim Crow laws that enforced racial segregation. The Fair Housing Act protects people from discrimination when they are renting or buying a home, getting a mortgage, seeking housing assistance, or engaging in other housing-related activities.

The Fair Housing Act covers most housing. In very limited circumstances, the act exempts owner-occupied buildings with no more than four units, single-family houses sold or rented by the owner without the use of an agent, and housing operated by religious organizations and private clubs that limit occupancy to members.

What is prohibited?In the sale or rental of housing, it is illegal to take any of the following actions because of race, color, religion, sex, disability, familial status, or national origin:

» Refuse to rent or sell housing;