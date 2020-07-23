The benefits of a home gym

Exercise is a key part of staying healthy. Every aspect of our lives are impacted by our health, so doing little things to ensure you stay in shape aids in your overall health. Many buyers now are looking for that workout space and if you already have one set up, your home becomes more appealing.
While exercise is important, many of us lead busy lives. Having your own workout space in your home can help you stay active without sacrificing your time. Here are a few benefits to turning that extra room or space in the garage into a home gym:
No commute necessaryIf you work outside the home, the last thing you may want to do is add more time to your daily commute with a trip to the gym. Instead of spending two hours of your time to get an hour long workout, you can enjoy a quick outfit change at home and a 30-second walk to your home gym.
No closed signsMaybe you work late some nights. Maybe you are a morning person and prefer to workout before the sun rises. With a home gym, you no longer have to worry about restrictive gym hours. This also is helpful in creating a routine you can stick to and that is what makes your fitness routine successful — easy and convenient.
No lines, no strangersWhile many gyms do their best to keep their exercise equipment clean, others leave it up to their clients to wipe down machines after use. If you aren’t a big fan of using sweaty equipment that may or may not be cleaned regularly, a home gym might be just what you need. The best part is, you will never have to wait in line to use a sweaty squat rack or bike again.
No limitsDo you love cardio machines? Maybe you prefer to run outdoors but love lifting? If you prefer to be able to customize your gym, a home gym allows you that freedom. You won’t need to buy any more than you will use, which makes your home gym a great investment.
You can turn any space into a home gym and often the garage becomes the fitness area. Many install separate heating and cooling units for comfort, mirrors to see if you are doing it correctly and cement floors that can be covered with pads for the equipment.
Get healthy now by not only adding a fitness room but using it as well!
Karen Hall is the immediate Past President of the Lynchburg Association of REALTORS® and is a REALTOR®/Sales Manager of John Stewart Walker Inc.
