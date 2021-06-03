The big 10 before you sell

Are you planning on listing your home? Here are 10 things you should do.
1. Remove odor
Be sure your home doesn’t smell. Oh, and don’t think you can cover it with an air freshener. Clean the litter box daily, smoke outside and clean!
2. Clean
There is no such thing as a home that is too clean. Dust, polish, shine and wash (especially kitchens and baths).
3. Declutter
Less is more. You’re moving, so pack away the extra stuff, clean out closets and let me see more wall space.
4. Depersonalize and undecorate
Make your home plain and simple. Allows buyers to see themselves in your home. Tone down “themed” rooms.
5. Neutralize
Color is wonderful, but not if you’re selling your home. Get rid of the wallpaper, paint the pink and blue children’s rooms gray or beige. White trim frames a room and makes it look fresh.
6. Fix problems
You can’t get around this one.
Buyers will get a home inspection and they will discover problems, and make you fix them later, so just do it now.
Some buyers’ loans require broken items to be fixed.
7. Pets
Every trace of your pet should be removed when showing your home.
8. Smile
Flowers in front of your house are like a smile on your face, and a neatly-trimmed yard is cheerful!
Hide the toys, trim shrubs, cut grass and put out some fresh mulch and flowers.
9. Photography
Ninety-two percent of buyers shop on the internet. Professional photography is critical. Take a lot of photos. Homes with professional photos sell faster!
10. Realtor will help
Your Realtor can tell you exactly what should be done before listing your home to optimize your price and decrease the time it takes to sell.
Polly Wooldridge is the 2021 president of the Lynchburg Association of Realtors and a Realtor at John Stewart Walker.