The big 10 before you sell

Are you planning on listing your home? Here are 10 things you should do.

1. Remove odor

Be sure your home doesn’t smell. Oh, and don’t think you can cover it with an air freshener. Clean the litter box daily, smoke outside and clean!

2. Clean

There is no such thing as a home that is too clean. Dust, polish, shine and wash (especially kitchens and baths).

3. Declutter

Less is more. You’re moving, so pack away the extra stuff, clean out closets and let me see more wall space.

4. Depersonalize and undecorate

Make your home plain and simple. Allows buyers to see themselves in your home. Tone down “themed” rooms.

5. Neutralize

Color is wonderful, but not if you’re selling your home. Get rid of the wallpaper, paint the pink and blue children’s rooms gray or beige. White trim frames a room and makes it look fresh.

6. Fix problems

You can’t get around this one.