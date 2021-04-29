What about staging a home to sell?

Staging the outside is done with landscaping. The curb appeal of your home will drive buyers into it or away from it.

The first impression is crucial. The mailbox should be clearly visible and in good repair. Trim hedges, paint the porch and door, pressure wash the roof and driveway, and weed. Ensure that walkways and doorways are not inhibited by shrubs. You may need to invest in a new porch light and doormat, or even a brass door plate. In the evening, leave your porch lights on and be sure all bulbs are working.

Aside from renovating a severely outdated kitchen or bathroom, any home improvement that doesn’t add square footage probably isn’t worth it. Some less drastic, cosmetic improvements are exceptions: steam cleaning the carpets (especially if you smoke or have pets), washing the windows, overhauling the lawn, hiring a home-cleaning service, pressure washing the deck, painting, and cleaning the gutters. Those things can cost more than $1,000 but it’s worth it.

Ask your Realtor for referrals for a good handy man, painter, or contractor.

Your Realtor can walk through your home as you prepare to sell and give you specific advice on what needs to be done and what doesn’t. Call your Realtor.

Polly Wooldridge is the 2021 president of the Lynchburg Association of Realtors and a Realtor at John Stewart Walker.

