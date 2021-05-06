What are the costs in selling a home?

The closing company also may charge a fee for sending the payoff to your mortgage company at closing, in the form of an overnight fee or wire fee, and likely will charge another wire fee to send you your money after the closing — unless you decide to pick up a check.

You will need to calculate the amount of your mortgage payoff because your Realtor will not have access to that information. If you have a second mortgage, the closing company will handle that as well.

The taxes are prorated, which means you will pay for the months you own the house, and the buyer pays for the months they own the house.

If you have already paid for the year’s taxes, you will receive a credit, but if not, it will be a debit.

The seller also is responsible for paying for the new deed (sometimes called a document fee). These costs are deducted from your proceeds. The closing company collects all the information and paperwork, issues the checks and records the deed.

Your Realtor can estimate these costs for you before listing the house.

Polly Wooldridge is the 2021 president of the Lynchburg Association of Realtors and a Realtor at John Stewart Walker.

Polly Wooldridge is the 2021 president of the Lynchburg Association of Realtors and a Realtor at John Stewart Walker.