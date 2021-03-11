Where is my money?

Many people don’t understand the difference between owner financing, lease-purchase agreements, and renting to own.

It can be the best answer to your situation whether you’re a buyer or a seller, but it also can be your worst nightmare leaving you to ask, “Where’s my money?”

Owner financing is when a loan is provided by the seller of a property to the purchaser, who will make a down payment to the seller and monthly payments over time at an agreed interest rate until the loan is paid. The first question to ask about owner financing is who is eligible? A home owner cannot finance the sale of their home if they have a mortgage — their home must be paid for completely. This eliminates most home owners from the ability to offer owner financing when selling their home.

The advantage to the seller is they can collect payments and have the ability to foreclose on the home if payments become delinquent. The advantage to the purchaser is less paperwork and no bank requirements. Most owner/sellers will charge the same interest rate a bank would charge and require a sizeable down payment; however, the terms of the agreement are negotiable.