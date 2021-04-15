Who needs a Realtor?

Nationwide, only 2% of homes are sold by homeowners and 98% are sold by Realtors. Wouldn’t you want to choose to have the 98% advantage?

The typical for sale by owner home sold for $217,900 compared to $295,000 for agent-assisted home sales. On average, homeowners sell their property for 21% less than the price a Realtor could obtain. Trying to save the commission paid to a Realtor may not be worth 21% to you.

When hiring a Realtor, every licensed agent has access to view your property information and expose it to their customers who are looking to purchase a home. Out of town buyers will use websites and publications where Realtors advertise. Realtors are licensed and insured to protect themselves and you, the customer.

Ask friends and family if they have a Realtor they would like to recommend. Word of mouth is the top way people are finding a business to help them with their needs.

The Realtor Code of Ethics requires that “REALTORS® pledge themselves to protect and promote the interests of their client” (www.realtor.org/governance/ governing-documents/the-code-of-ethics). Your Realtor will know the local market. Find out how your market compares to the rest of the nation by going online to homes.com Local Market Index Reports. Your agent should be tech-savvy.