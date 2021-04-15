Who needs a Realtor?

Nationwide, only 2% of homes are sold by homeowners and 98% are sold by Realtors. Wouldn’t you want to choose to have the 98% advantage?
The typical for sale by owner home sold for $217,900 compared to $295,000 for agent-assisted home sales. On average, homeowners sell their property for 21% less than the price a Realtor could obtain. Trying to save the commission paid to a Realtor may not be worth 21% to you.
When hiring a Realtor, every licensed agent has access to view your property information and expose it to their customers who are looking to purchase a home. Out of town buyers will use websites and publications where Realtors advertise. Realtors are licensed and insured to protect themselves and you, the customer.
Ask friends and family if they have a Realtor they would like to recommend. Word of mouth is the top way people are finding a business to help them with their needs.
The Realtor Code of Ethics requires that “REALTORS® pledge themselves to protect and promote the interests of their client” (www.realtor.org/governance/ governing-documents/the-code-of-ethics). Your Realtor will know the local market. Find out how your market compares to the rest of the nation by going online to homes.com Local Market Index Reports. Your agent should be tech-savvy.
Only 1% of agents use video to market their listings but 90% of consumers watch online video. Websites with videos are 50 times more likely to be ranked on Google’s first page of results. Your agent should have their own website as well as the company website and reinforce their marketing through social connections such as Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.
Evaluate two or three agents, don’t just hire the one who promises the highest price. Ask each agent which homes she’s sold in your area, how she’ll market your home, what she charges in fees, and how quickly her last five to ten listings sold. Read customer reviews. What’s most important is an agent who will fight to get the deal that’s best for you, not just the one that’s easiest for her.
About 80% of “For Sale by Owner” contracts fall through. Your Realtor can give you professional advice about pricing, marketing, and selling your home. They have resources, education, and experience to assist you in making the right decision. The terminology, customary forms, procedures, costs, and market information are familiar to your agent.
Find one you trust and let them lead you through the process.
Polly Wooldridge is the 2021 president of the Lynchburg Association of Realtors and a Realtor at John Stewart Walker.
