Why did my credit score drop?

If you’ve seen a change in your credit score recently, you may be wondering why. There are a number of factors that contribute to a dropping credit score and it is important to know what may be causing it.

When buying a home, it is important to maintain your credit and not make any major purchases that could impact your score. Here are the top five reasons for a drop in credit:

You made a late paymentAccounting for about 30% of your total rating, your payment history has a big impact on your credit score. If you make a loan or credit card payment more than one month after the due date, it could cause your credit score to drop. A payment of 60 to 90 days — or more — late will have an even greater impact on your score.

You made a large purchaseYour credit utilization ratio can have a large impact your credit score. Your ratio is how much of your credit you use in relation to your total available credit. The goal is to have a lower ratio so if you’ve been using more of your available credit lately, you may see a drop in your score. If for any reason your credit limit is lowered, it can impact your credit utilization ratio and impact your score.