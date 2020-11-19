Why Did My Credit Score Drop?

If you’ve seen a change in your credit score recently, you may be wondering why. There are a number of factors that contribute to a dropping credit score and it is important to know what may be the cause.

When buying a home, it is important to maintain your credit and not make major purchases that could impact your score.

Here are the top five reasons for a drop in credit:

You make a late paymentAccounting for about 30% of your total rating, your payment history has a big impact on your credit score. If you make a loan or credit card payment more than one month after the due date, it could cause your credit score to drop. A payment 60 to 90 — or more — days late will have an even greater impact on your score.

You make a large purchaseYour credit utilization ratio can impact your credit score. Your ratio is how much of your credit you use in relation to your total available credit. The goal is to have a lower ratio so if you’ve been using more of your available credit lately, you may see a drop in your score. If, for any reason, your credit limit is lowered, it can impact your credit utilization ratio and impact your score.