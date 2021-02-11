Your Lynchburg Realtors are on the move

By Patti Pierucci

In a busy real estate market, you can count on your Realtors to be active and always on the move.

But what keeps Realtors busy is not just helping buyers and sellers with their real estate needs, it’s the many activities we engage in every day to stay connected to the communities and people we serve.

Although the pandemic has slowed down some of our outreach activities, the Lynchburg Association of Realtors is planning dozens of events within the region in 2021.

Every year, the LAR’s Community Outreach Committee sponsors one family from each of the five counties we serve by providing meals nand gifts for the children and parents in the households.

Our annual Golf Tournament is another favorite event within the community, with funds raised going to help the area Veterans’ Council.

Lynchburg Realtors have a big heart for our elderly. We regularly visit and host events to lift the spirits of the residents at the Heartland Nursing Home.

The LAR also conducts regular food and clothing, and helps many local charities in our region that need assistance.