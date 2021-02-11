Your Lynchburg Realtors are on the move

By Patti Pierucci
In a busy real estate market, you can count on your Realtors to be active and always on the move.
But what keeps Realtors busy is not just helping buyers and sellers with their real estate needs, it’s the many activities we engage in every day to stay connected to the communities and people we serve.
Although the pandemic has slowed down some of our outreach activities, the Lynchburg Association of Realtors is planning dozens of events within the region in 2021.
Every year, the LAR’s Community Outreach Committee sponsors one family from each of the five counties we serve by providing meals nand gifts for the children and parents in the households.
Our annual Golf Tournament is another favorite event within the community, with funds raised going to help the area Veterans’ Council.
Lynchburg Realtors have a big heart for our elderly. We regularly visit and host events to lift the spirits of the residents at the Heartland Nursing Home.
The LAR also conducts regular food and clothing, and helps many local charities in our region that need assistance.
One of our favorite organizations is Habitat for Humanity. Your local Realtors eagerly roll up their sleeves to help with the hands-on work of getting a home built for one of our local residents.
In addition to these events, the realty companies within the LAR have their own favorite charities and organizations that they assist.
Your LAR has many committees staffed by volunteer Realtors who work tirelessly to ensure we provide the best, most professional, real estate and community services you deserve.
We adhere to a strict code of ethics, and we understand the importance of our industry to the economy of the region.
COVID-19 has changed our community in so many ways, straining our local charities and businesses, and impacting the health of our residents — and many members of the real estate industry.
That’s why your local Realtors want to give back. Now, more than ever before, your local Realtors understand the importance of “home.” That’s our specialty!