What's their story?: 'Stories Told From An Old Stump on Spruce Creek'

Growing up in Nelson County’s Spruce Creek, Gene Hughes would sit rapt as his father and his father’s brothers regaled each other with stories.

His new book, “Stories Told From an Old Stump on Spruce Creek,” released about a month ago, shares the very tales Hughes overheard during his childhood. Mixed in are some of his own stories from his 20 years of service in the United States Coast Guard.

Hughes, who recently won first place among a field of 52 entries in the “Old Winter Green Days” writing contest sponsored by the Rockfish River Valley Writers, said his collection of stories — stretched across 97 pages — offers a glimpse of what life used to be like.

“Many people have moved here from other places ... and they all have a really intense interest in what the old ways here were,” Hughes said.

He decided to include stories from his time in the Coast Guard to show the children of Spruce Creek that they too could leave, travel the world and come back home.

“You can go a lot of places in the service, but you always want to come back to Spruce Creek,” Hughes said.

Now residing in Rockfish Valley, Hughes spends a lot of his time these days volunteering and one of the activities he likes to volunteer with are living history events, where listeners would encourage him to write down the stories he would tell. Hughes said he’s considering putting together another book, possibly as soon as this coming winter, with even more stories gathered from his childhood.

“I have a million stories from that time,” Hughes said.