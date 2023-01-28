Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
RUSTBURG — A Brookneal man was sentenced Thursday to four years in prison after pleading guilty to sexually abusing a minor in Campbell County.
After a former Liberty University official sued the school for what he alleges was unlawful termination, the university this week sought to have the litigation tossed out.
After an eight-year tenure at E.C. Glass, during which he took the Hilltoppers from a pushover to powerhouse program, head coach Jeff Woody is leaving the midtown school.
After spending "32 years and some change" with the Lynchburg Fire Department, Robert Lipscomb has retired.
Shentel, one of Bedford County’s internet service providers in a broadband project funded by Virginia Telecommunications Initiative (VATI) grant money, shared an update on their endeavors in parts of Bedford County.
The centerpiece of the new Wintergreen restaurant Fire & Frost is an enormous wood-fired pizza oven behind the service counter. It’s a fun…
Former Liberty defensive end Jessie Lemonier, who led the Flames to their first bowl victory, has died, the Detroit Lions announced Thursday m…
With a recently opened second location on Airport Road, locally-owned vegan health and beauty store Oshun Organics is growing since its small …
Scientists are weighing in on what it might mean.
A 14-year-old boy was arrested in connection with a threatening phone call Wednesday that prompted a lockdown of E.C. Glass High School, offic…
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.