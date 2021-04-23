Wren
Former Virginia Tech soccer player sues coach, claiming she was forced off team for refusing to kneel before games
- Updated
The coach engaged in a “campaign of abuse and retaliation” that led her to leave the program, the player said.
- Updated
ATLANTA (AP) — The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:
Today is the 20th day of the fourth month, or 4-20, which makes today 4-20 Day. If you think that’s just a chronological reference, you may not be ready for what’s about to come.
A Lynchburg man was arrested after a fatal shooting Tuesday afternoon, police said.
Lynchburg man sues for defamation over Jan. 6 Capitol protest posts, claims he was forced to resign from his job
A Lynchburg man who was asked to resign from his job after attending the Jan. 6 Capitol protest is suing two individuals for defamation by way of Facebook posts.
The Seminole District is not releasing official all-district teams this academic year, but eight district coaches recently met to choose unofficial offensive and defensive teams. They have named these honors the All-Lynchburg Area Football Teams. Only players from the Seminole are included.
This widow kept better records than the Virginia Parole Board. Her family thinks it stopped a killer from going free.
LYNCHBURG — When she’s doing anything, like driving around town or alone with her thoughts, Judy Smith thinks of the night she saw her husband die.
Crawford has amassed more than 400 wins — an exact number hasn’t been determined just yet, Crawford explained, because she’s not big on keeping track of her own accomplishments. Still, the approximate win total puts her among the top five volleyball coaches all-time in the state.
The Red Devils secured a spot in the Class 3 state championship, their first title game berth since 1992.
Liberty University is suing its former president, Jerry Falwell Jr., for at least $10 million, claiming a series of “indiscretions” during the…