Hospice of the Piedmont will offer virtual summer camp this year

Hospice of the Piedmont will offer its seasonal Journeys Bereavement Day Camp virtually this summer.

The purpose of Journeys Summer Camp @ Home is to allow grieving youth to meet virtually with other children and share in fun activities while processing sadness or loss.

The camp will offer drumming, equine therapy, art therapy and music therapy, among other activities. There also will be a candle ceremony to remember loved ones at the end of the week-long virtual camp.

According to a news release issued July 1, Journeys Summer @ Home will take place July 27 to 31 from 10 to 11:45 a.m. daily. The camp free to participate and is open to children ages 4 through 18.

Interested parents can register their children by calling (434) 817-6900 or email Sonja.Fahy@hopva.org. Applications are due July 17.

The release states necessary supplies will be sent to registered participants one week in advance.

Participants will need to have a smartphone, tablet or computer capable of using Zoom as well as a stable internet connection to participate. Hospice of the Piedmont can potentially help in securing the devices necessary for the camp. Inquires can be made via the same phone number and email.

Hospice of the Piedmont serves the counties of Albemarle, Augusta, Buckingham, Culpeper, Greene, Fauquier, Fluvanna, Louisa, Madison, Nelson, Orange and Rappahannock.

Nick Cropper covers Nelson County. Reach him at (434) 385-5522.