Lynchburg's New Year's baby makes early-morning arrival Friday

Early Friday morning, Lynchburg welcomed its newest citizen — more than two weeks early.

At 1:43 a.m., Kaleb and Piper Van De Perre celebrated the arrival of their second son, Cooper Bryce. According to a news release from Centra, Cooper was the first baby born in 2021 in the Centra Health system.

Cooper Bryce made his arrival at Virginia Baptist Hospital, weighing 8 pounds and 1 ounce. He is 20 inches long, the release said.

Piper Van De Perre wasn't due until Jan. 18, so she was surprised to go into labor on New Year's Eve.

“I thought we might be the first baby of the New Year, but I knew another mother, who might already be in labor, could arrive at the hospital and be ahead of us," she said in the release. "I also knew there was a mother in the room next to me pushing when I was pushing. So, we weren’t sure until he actually arrived.”

The proud parents said they were grateful to have had a safe delivery and healthy baby born amid the pandemic.

Kaleb Van De Perre said he hopes the rest of 2021 is like Cooper's delivery: "good, safe and easy."