Vehicle pursuit in Lynchburg, Bedford County results in one arrest

An early morning vehicle pursuit on New Year's Day began in Lynchburg and ended in Bedford County with an arrest.

According to a news release from the Bedford County Sheriff's Office, the office received a call that the Lynchburg Police Department was in pursuit of a vehicle heading into Bedford County at about 1:35 a.m. The pursuit followed an assault and battery investigation.

The vehicle entered Bedford County heading west on U.S. 460, the news release said, and Bedford County deputies joined the pursuit with Lynchburg units heading toward the town of Bedford. The suspect's car hit a Bedford County EMS vehicle before Bedford County Sheriff's Office units deployed spike strips and disabled the suspect's vehicle, ending the pursuit.

The suspect — identified in the news release as 24-year-old Lynchburg resident Darius Antonio Johnson — was taken into custody and subsequently arrested and charged with felony eluding, felony assault and battery of EMS, and driving without a license in Bedford County. More charges may be pending in Lynchburg, officials said.

— Jamey Cross

