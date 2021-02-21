Community Viewpoint: Time to bring back our national pastime

By Chris Jones

It’s time. It’s past time.

As winter rolls on and yes, as COVID-19 stubbornly holds on, it is time for us to “round for home” and bring this pandemic to the bottom of the ninth. Vaccinations are beginning to roll out, yes, we have a ways to go, but spring will be here before we know it.

With spring, and our emergence from this health crisis, will come healing. Healing from COVID-19 and from the isolationism that we’ve all surely felt this past year and, simply general healing from a 2020 that made the world feel it had gone 12 rounds with a prize fighter.

We all will certainly heal in our own way, and there are many things that will help us with that healing. But please know this: all across this great commonwealth, in a safe, detailed and long-awaited plan, minor league baseball teams will be ready to welcome back communities, to a safe, outdoor environment that will provide families within our communities a pathway toward this healing. Baseball can do that. We can do that. It’s time.