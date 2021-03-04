Don Davis: March is time to start yard, gardening work

March is the time to spring into action if you have plans for gardening and yard work. There is no need to wait for frost-free weather or the end of snow, sleet and ice.
The number one thing to do right away is to secure a supply of seeds and plants. Last spring’s tsunami of frenzied customers is coming around again and, as a result, seed supplies are running low and mail order seed and plant companies are scrambling to meet the demand.
Pandemic concerns caused a wide swath of people to try gardening for the first time in 2020, resulting in shortages of various garden seeds. It appears many of them decided to stick with it and try planting again.
You can begin sowing seeds of hardy vegetables such as radish, turnip, carrot, kohlrabi, kale, collard, mustard, arugula, spinach, lettuce and mesclun mix this month. March’s big event is planting your annual crop of onion bulbs, which is best done with young plants instead of seeds or sets.
A traditional milestone in the gardening year is planting Irish potatoes on or around St. Patrick’s Day. The golden-fleshed potato known as Yukon Gold is one you can depend on for an abundance of tasty tubers.
Plant your roses in March, especially if you buy plants with no soil on their roots sold to you in so called bare-root condition. This timing also is good for bare- root fruit trees, shade trees and evergreens, in addition to plants such as asparagus, rhubarb, horseradish and small fruits like grapes, strawberries, raspberries and blackberries.
By month’s end, the weather will be warm enough to sow grass seed. With mowing season in mind, you could sharpen your lawnmower’s blade and change its oil.
Many lawns will receive doses of weed killers that prevent crabgrass this month. While they do keep out the crabgrass, these products do not control wiregrass and they are not compatible with efforts to seed your lawn.
It is transplanting and dividing time when the first sprouts appear on perennials. You can dig them up, split them apart and plant them in new locations.
Daylily, black-eyed Susan, liriope and garden phlox are a few of the many perennials ready for this treatment in March. Late summer is recommended for peony and iris.
Now is the time to sow seeds indoors to grow plants for use in your outdoor gardens when weather permits. They range from tomato and pepper to petunia, basil and other vegetables, annuals and herbs.
If your past basil crops have been short lived because downy mildew disease killed their leaves, then you need to start seeds of the new basils from Rutgers University in New Jersey. They are Obsession, Passion, Devotion and Thunderstruck, varieties that stay green and flavorful all summer with no sign of leaf discoloration caused by mildew.
Houseplants have begun to grow more rapidly as the days get longer.
This month is good for repotting, fertilizing and trimming them.
Don Davis is a retired Virginia Cooperative Extension agent. He can be reached at dodavis2@vt.edu.
