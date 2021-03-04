Don Davis: March is time to start yard, gardening work

March is the time to spring into action if you have plans for gardening and yard work. There is no need to wait for frost-free weather or the end of snow, sleet and ice.

The number one thing to do right away is to secure a supply of seeds and plants. Last spring’s tsunami of frenzied customers is coming around again and, as a result, seed supplies are running low and mail order seed and plant companies are scrambling to meet the demand.

Pandemic concerns caused a wide swath of people to try gardening for the first time in 2020, resulting in shortages of various garden seeds. It appears many of them decided to stick with it and try planting again.

You can begin sowing seeds of hardy vegetables such as radish, turnip, carrot, kohlrabi, kale, collard, mustard, arugula, spinach, lettuce and mesclun mix this month. March’s big event is planting your annual crop of onion bulbs, which is best done with young plants instead of seeds or sets.

A traditional milestone in the gardening year is planting Irish potatoes on or around St. Patrick’s Day. The golden-fleshed potato known as Yukon Gold is one you can depend on for an abundance of tasty tubers.