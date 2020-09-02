For Love of Nature: Palm oil destroys orangutans, rainforests

Palm oil is in nearly everything we eat, but palm oil production has dire consequences for the planet.
Most palm plantations are installed by burning down rainforests, primarily in Indonesia and Malaysia, which produce 85% of the global supply.
Orangutans, which share 97% of our DNA, are near extinction, along with pygmy elephants and Sumatran rhinos, because humans are destroying their habitat to grow palm trees.
This deforestation also is destroying carbon-rich peat soils, polluting skies and accelerating climate change.
Palm oil is the most widely consumed vegetable oil in the world, representing one third of all vegetable oil.
According to the World Wildlife Foundation (WWF), palm oil is in close to 50% of the packaged products in supermarkets — from pizza, doughnuts, cookies and chocolate, to deodorant, shampoo, toothpaste and lipstick. It’s also used in animal feed and as a biofuel in many parts of the world.
Palm oil is extremely versatile. It is semi-solid at room temperature and can keep spreads spreadable; it is resistant to oxidation and gives products a longer shelf life; it’s stable at high temperatures and gives fried products a crispy and crunchy texture; it’s also odorless and colorless.
While the Consumer Goods Forum established a commitment in 2010 to reduce deforestation through their palm oil supply chain to net zero by 2020, recent investigations by a number of environmental groups show that the world’s biggest brands are not even close to banishing deforestation from their supply chains.
According to The Guardian, many of the companies highlighted as performing poorly or missing targets are household names, including Kellogg’s, General Mills and Whole Foods.
In its annual scorecard report on major companies’ performance in reducing deforestation from their use of palm oil, WWF found only 15 out of 173 companies surveyed were performing well. Thirty companies were judged to be lagging behind, while 41 failed to respond.
The Rainforest Action Network assessed eight global brands — Kellogg’s, General Mills, Mondelez, Hershey’s, Mars, PepsiCo, Nestlé and Unilever — and found none were performing adequately in avoiding “conflict palm oil,” defined as palm oil causing deforestation, loss of peat land and other habitats, and exploitation of workers and indigenous peoples.
While the devastating fires in the Amazon rainforest are set largely for cattle ranches — which is why we should limit beef consumption — an estimated 80% of the fires in Indonesia are being set to clear land for palm oil plantations.
Indonesia’s tropical forests contain 10% of the world’s species of reptiles, birds, mammals and fish. Much like the Amazon rainforest, they also store vast amounts of carbon in their soils and trees.
The palm oil industry’s lagging efforts to preserve forests leave consumers in a quandary.
The best way to help is to support organizations that try to stop climate change and save forests and wildlife and to join efforts to pressure companies to stop buying palm oil that destroys rainforests and exploits workers.
Reducing consumption of processed food is healthier for you and the planet.
Shannon Brennan is a Central Virginia Master Naturalist, a Lynchburg Tree Steward and a volunteer for the Natural Bridge Appalachian Trail Club and the James River Association. She can be reached at shannonw481@gmail.com
