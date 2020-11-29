Leonard Pitts Jr.: Truth gets the final word

“I can’t help but think of the COVID patients the last few days,” she tweeted. “The ones that stick out are those who still don’t believe the virus is real. The ones who scream at you for a magic medicine and that Joe Biden is going to ruin the USA. All while gasping for breath. ...They tell you there must be another reason they are sick. They call you names and ask why you have to wear all that ‘stuff’ because they don’t have COVID because it’s not real.”

She says patients insist they must have pneumonia. Even lung cancer. Anything but the disease they’ve been convinced does not exist.

“This can’t be happening,” they insist, even as it’s happening. “It’s not real.”

That level of denial is disheartening and appalling, yet it would surprise no one familiar with the four decades of scholarship documenting a glaring flaw in human reason. Meaning, our tendency to reject information that does not conform to what we want to believe. If you hold a premise to be true and the facts prove otherwise you’d think, logically, that this would cause you to modify or discard the premise. But people are actually more likely to modify or discard the facts.