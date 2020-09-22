Lessons from the Stanley Cup finals

{byline}{&by1}By The Roanoke Times
The Stanley Cup finals got underway this past weekend — belatedly. The National Hockey League is the only major sport with a championship that was canceled by a pandemic — the 1919 Stanley Cup finals were scrapped after five games because the flu had sickened so many players. A few days later, one of the Montreal Canadiens players died.
This year, the National Hockey League staged its delayed playoffs in two bio-secure “bubbles” in Canada, where virus rates are one-fifth what they are in the United States. The Dallas Stars and the Tampa Bay Lightning are meeting in Edmonton, Alberta, a metro about the size of Richmond, that has only recorded 4,235 virus cases while the Richmond metro has logged 16,977.
The Stanley Cup finals offer yet another opportunity to ponder wonder why Canada has one of the lowest virus rates in the world while we have one of the highest. Hint: It’s not necessarily because of government action. Alberta’s conservative premier (the equivalent of a governor) brags his province has the “least restrictive public health measures in North America,” with the exception of South Dakota. The difference is Canadians are taking the virus more seriously than Americans. The irony: Freedom-loving Americans are inviting more government regulation by treating the virus as some kind of hoax.
The Stanley Cup finals also offer an opportunity for us to engage in one of our favorite parlor games — to take the two cities involved in a major sports championship and see what economic lessons we can glean from them. Las Vegas oddsmakers say Tampa Bay is the favorite to win the cup, but Dallas is our favorite city of the two to examine. Tampa has two economic assets we can never hope to emulate — a major military base and a port that once was a pirates’ cove. Dallas, though, has an economic history that seems more familiar to those of us in this part of Virginia.
Dallas grew up in the late 1800s and early 1900s as a transportation hub, surrounded first by a thriving agricultural economy and later an energy economy. Broadly speaking, that sounds a lot like Roanoke and other cities in Southwest and Southside Virginia. Dallas just had cotton where we had tobacco, oil where we had coal. Dallas is a city made for stereotypes — just check how many times it gets name-checked in country songs. There’s the “Dallas” that Larry Hagman made famous in the ’80s TV show, and then there’s the Dallas of today that hasn’t quite permeated the national consciousness.
Dallas has had mosques since the 1950s and now has what’s described as the fourth-largest Muslim community in the United States. Dallas also is home to the sixth-largest LGBT population in the country. The real estate website Trulia ranked Dallas as one of the most gay-friendly cities in the U.S. — before the Supreme Court legalized same-sex marriage. Now Business Insider says Dallas is “trying to bill itself as the hot new destination for gay couples.” Dallas is a more diverse city than its cotton-and-oil heritage in another way: It’s now one of the nation’s biggest technology capitals.
In terms of both current and projected demand for tech workers, the Computing Technology Industry Association in 2018 ranked Dallas a better “tech town” than Seattle, Northern Virginia or Boston — and just behind Silicon Valley.
Forbes magazine has ranked it as one of five cities poised to become “the next Silicon Valley.” Some style Dallas “the Silicon Prairie.” Dallas reportedly finished third in the running for Amazon’s HQ2, a miss but a sign of Dallas’ stature in the tech world. So how did Dallas become a tech town? We don’t need to aspire to Dallas’ Texas-sized growth — the metro area gained more new residents in 2018 than any other place in the country — to want to emulate at least a smidge of Dallas’ new tech economy.
You can trace the answer back to Texas Instruments, a company founded in Dallas in 1951. Texas Instruments was responsible for the first commercial silicon transistor (1954), the first transistor radio (1954), the first integrated circuit board (1958), the first hand-held calculator (1967) and the first single chip microcontroller (1970).
In theory, Dallas should have been Silicon Valley. Instead, engineers — and venture capitalists — in California soon overshadowed Texas, but Dallas’s tech community has been there all along. It’s only now that Dallas is getting the recognition it deserves. Yes, Silicon Valley has Apple and lots of glamor, but Dallas has AT&T and that’s no accident. The world’s largest telecommunications company could have gone anywhere it wanted; in 2008 the company decided it wanted to go to Dallas — a city with global air service and a concentration of tech workers.
Actually, you can trace Dallas’ tech roots back further than Texas Instruments. TI grew out of an earlier company, founded in 1930, that made equipment that used seismic readings to detect petroleum deposits. In a way, the oil industry in Texas indirectly gave birth to what today we’d call “high tech,” in much the same way that U.S. Navy experiments in communications technology around San Francisco laid the groundwork for today’s Silicon Valley. That raises a painful question for us: Why did our energy industry (coal) not produce similar spin-offs? If it had, perhaps today Appalachia would be home to an entirely different industry and not dealing with the economic problems that it is.
We can’t undo history, as much as we might wish we could, but we can change a future that hasn’t happened yet. One lesson from Dallas is the importance of having a stake in the technology sector. Another is that one start-up can make a real difference and, in time, help grow an entirely new business sector. That’s why there’s such emphasis in the Roanoke and New River valleys on trying to grow new companies. The Regional Acceleration and Mentoring Program — RAMP — which tries to take small start-ups and give their entrepreneurs the business advice they need to grow into bigger start-ups is one piece of that strategy. In July, RAMP announced six new companies had been accepted in its fourth round of “acceleration” training. That’s an advantage the founders of Texas Instruments didn’t have back in 1951, but it’s how many cities are trying to jump-start their tech sectors.
Perhaps the question for other cities in the region is why they don’t have a similar program — and, more constructively, what it would take to create ones across Southside and Southwest?
The Roanoke Times
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!