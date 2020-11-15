Paying a Cost for Living in Dark Times

A lot of us have been hurting in some way from living through these dark times. Not only the pandemic, but also — and for most of the people I hear from, especially — the battle that’s being waged over whether America will survive as a constitutional democracy. Stressful, painful.
For me, it has gone beyond hurting. I feel damaged.
How I’ve been damaged, I believe, has a lot to do with how long I’ve been focused on this crisis. Ever since I saw the gathering strength of this threat to what’s best about America — back in 2004 — I’ve felt duty-bound to help avert the potential disaster I foresaw (one that’s lately become full-blown right before our eyes).
Duty, I’ve felt, has compelled me to spend year after year
» Peering into the heart of darkness;
» Witnessing the American scene becoming ugly in unprecedented ways;
» Watching a large portion of my fellow Americans willingly support a force that systematically assaults the very values they claimed to hold dear (the Constitution, Judeo-Christian morality, basic good character);
» Confronting a major force — inside the nation I love — that must be fought and defeated.
The toll all that has taken — the damage I’m calling a “cost of history” — is how I explain to myself how I’ve become less the person I want to be.
For example, in conversation with a friend the other day, I observed how I’ve become less readily able to connect with some basic human matters of the heart and the soul. (During the 80s and 90s, my ability to be open-hearted, and to enter into such humane conversation in a deep way, had been growing. But now it’s as though I must first peel a scale off my heart.)
Back in 2004, I had to drag myself kicking and screaming (figuratively speaking) to answer that call of duty.
At that point in 2004, I had been on a path that was feeding my soul. Out of a powerful spiritual experience, my soul had been lit on fire to write a book called “Mapping the Sacred.” Having spent my whole adult life dealing with the darkness of humankind — e.g. the threats of nuclear holocaust and environmental destruction — that task felt like a gift. (Now at last I could focus instead on something joyful: exploring “the sacred” in its many dimensions — things like “the good, the true, and the beautiful” — and noting with awe the larger Wholeness to which they all pointed.)
A labor of love, one that made me feel spiritually more open and whole.
Then history intervened.
Don’t think I’m altogether self-pitying about the costs imposed by the dark history we’ve been living through.
I take to heart that line from the 1969 song, “I Never Promised You a Rose Garden.” I remind myself no one ever guaranteed us we would live in good times.
And I recognize the costs we in this era have borne are light compared with what so many people through the ages have had to endure — so many historical nightmares — just because of how history happened to unfold when they were alive.
I compare, for example, my own battle trauma with what the men in my father’s generation had to experience. Like us today, those men were called to fight to protect our finest values against an ongoing attack by dark forces, to prevent the fascistic spirit from imposing its grotesque pattern on the whole world.
But the costs of their version of that battle were far greater costs than any I’ve had to pay: those men, called to fight in World War II, were compelled to leave their families and put their very lives on the line.
As for the form that battle is taking in our times, I continue to embrace the duty to fight until it is won — regardless of the costs:
» Because the stakes are so high (the survival of American democracy, the avoidance of environmental catastrophe);
» And because engaging in a battle to protect what’s sacred is also a spiritually deeply meaningful path.
But that spiritual meaningfulness comes at a cost because when one is fighting to protect the sacred, the spirit is less open than when one is celebrating the sacred.
One feels less at home in the world. Less happy. (Less like the enlightened, spiritually whole beings people have kept before their eyes, like Jesus and Buddha.)
And then, on top of the costs of being embattled, there’s the damage suffered.
All costs of history.
I wonder now, in the wake of our national election which has only partially turned back the destructive force that has been assaulting our nation for a generation: is there a best-case scenario going forward from here, in which what has been damaged — not just in me, but also in other Americans (in different ways, on both side of our political divide), and in the vital structures of our nation — can be repaired?
