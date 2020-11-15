Paying a Cost for Living in Dark Times

Don’t think I’m altogether self-pitying about the costs imposed by the dark history we’ve been living through.

I take to heart that line from the 1969 song, “I Never Promised You a Rose Garden.” I remind myself no one ever guaranteed us we would live in good times.

And I recognize the costs we in this era have borne are light compared with what so many people through the ages have had to endure — so many historical nightmares — just because of how history happened to unfold when they were alive.

I compare, for example, my own battle trauma with what the men in my father’s generation had to experience. Like us today, those men were called to fight to protect our finest values against an ongoing attack by dark forces, to prevent the fascistic spirit from imposing its grotesque pattern on the whole world.

But the costs of their version of that battle were far greater costs than any I’ve had to pay: those men, called to fight in World War II, were compelled to leave their families and put their very lives on the line.

As for the form that battle is taking in our times, I continue to embrace the duty to fight until it is won — regardless of the costs: