Community Viewpoint for Jul 26, 2020

The Lynchburg Academy of Medicine is a nonprofit association of physicians founded in 1893. Throughout its rich 125-year history in Lynchburg, the Academy has supported the interest of patients and physicians in Central Virginia. The Academy supports efforts to coordinate care for various patient populations in our local community.
COVID-19 is a virus that spreads from person to person through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs, sneezes, talks or raises their voice e.g., singing. These droplets can land in the mouth or nasal passage of people who are nearby, possibly being inhaled into the lungs. Many individuals, as you know, may be asymptomatic i.e. without symptoms.
The Lynchburg Academy of Medicine supports the CDC recommendations for wearing a face mask/covering to protect the people around you while in public, particularly those individuals at higher risk for severe illness. This should be done in conjunction with other preventive measures, including social distancing, hand washing, cleaning and disinfecting frequently touched surfaces.
We all know that Lynchburg has been and will continue to be a great place to live, work and grow. Our community leaders and residents must remain vigilant in taking measures to keep our community safe.
By taking these steps to prevent the spread of this virus, we will continue to flatten the curve in our region. Remember: Mask! Mask! Mask!
CLINTON S. BEVERLY, MD, FACS, CPE
President, Lynchburg Academy of Medicine
