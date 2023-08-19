A Charlottesville man will spend 13 years behind bars, after witnesses say he pointed a firearm at his half brother, Nelson County School Board member George Cheape.

James Hughes Cheape, 58, was sentenced in Nelson County Circuit Court on Thursday on three probation violation charges, and five charges related to a Sept. 15, 2020 incident: possession of a firearm by a violent felon, brandishing a firearm, possession of a firearm while subject to a protective order, assault and battery of a family member, and attempted malicious wounding.

James Cheape has pleaded guilty to the probation violation charges and pleaded no contest to the other charges.

According to court documents, the Cheape family was gathered on the evening of Sept. 15, 2020 at a family home in Lovingston, immediately after the death of James Cheape and George Cheape’s mother. George Cheape’s three children and grandchild were also present.

Court documents say the defendant had been drinking most of the day and slowly became more and more agitated. After speaking with George Cheape outside, James Cheape and his half brother returned inside. Then without warning, James Cheape approached George Cheape and said, “I got something for you, I’m gonna kill you.” He drew a handgun and pointed it at his half brother.

According to court documents, George Cheape’s son grabbed the defendant from behind and a struggle ensued, with George Cheape and his son eventually wrestling the gun from the defendant and pinning him to the ground. Family members called 911 while the defendant struggled to get away, yelling profanities and threats. A Nelson County Sheriff’s Deputy arrived on scene and secured the defendant.

At James Cheape’s sentencing, Nelson County Chief Deputy Commonwealth’s Attorney Erik Laub talked about the defendant’s criminal history, saying he can’t recall the last time he’s seen one “this long," and cited protective order violations that have brought him back to Nelson County court "over and over."

James Cheape’s defense attorney Mark Arthur said his client seems to have a "tremendous history of mental illness," and his mother’s death hit him “like a ton of bricks.”

Arthur also said his client can't recall the incident, due to his alcohol consumption that day and the stress of his mother’s death.

James Cheape grew emotional addressing the court before sentencing, telling Lynchburg Judge F. Patrick Yeatts the day his mother died was the worst day of his life. He said he’s already spent 30 years incarcerated, and wants to spend the rest of his life with his children and grandchildren.

James Cheape said he plans to relocate and work with a tradesman in Charlottesville upon his release.

“I have absolutely no desire to return to Nelson County,” he told the court.

Before ruling, Yeatts said while alcohol and emotions may have affected the defendant's actions, they don’t excuse his behavior.

Yeatts added James Cheape’s worst day also was his family’s worst day “multiplied by two” when they had to deal with both a relative’s death and the defendant’s actions.

Yeatts ultimately sentenced him to a total of 35 years in jail with all but 12 years suspended, and to an additional year in jail for the probation violation charges.