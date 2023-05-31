Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Del. Sally Hudson, D-Charlottesville, said commending resolutions — such as the one she presented to the Nelson County nonprofit Central Farm Workers Initiative (CVFWI) — are meant to honor extraordinary people and groups, and that “CVFWI certainly qualifies.”

Hudson traveled to the nonprofit’s office in Massies Mill on May 22 to give a copy of House Resolution 469 to founder and president Vanessa Hale, also meeting the CVFWI staff and talking priorities with Hale.

The resolution, which Hudson sponsored, commends CVFWI’s advocacy work on behalf of seasonal farmworkers in the region. Every year hundreds of migrant workers travel to the county, mostly from Mexico, to work on temporary visas for local growers during the spring-summer season.

Hale’s nonprofit has helped provide health care and education resources for these workers since 2020, and in 2021, CVFWI helped achieve a 95% vaccination rate for Nelson County farmworkers, organizing mass vaccination sites in coordination with local growers, the Blue Ridge Health District and the UVA Latino Health Initiative.

Promoting health care for migrant workers is CVFWI’s main priority, and Hale and her team were planning to make health checks the next day at nearby migrant congregate housing sites. Hale explained staff do screenings for diabetes and hypertension during the checks, and connect workers with health care resources in the community. CVFWI also offers English-language instruction, digital literacy, tax preparation and heat training workshops.

Hudson said her office has been trying to celebrate groups doing “essential but unseen work” in the region, presenting similar commending resolutions to the Albemarle County Public School Child Nutrition Program and Literacy Volunteers of Charlottesville/Albemarle, who provide English language and citizenship test tutoring.

“This does mean a lot to me,” Hale said, also expressing gratitude to the Nelson County Community Development Foundation for its continued grant support, and to the migrant workers she serves, who donated money to help grant the organization 501(c)(3) status.