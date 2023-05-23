A Faber man was denied bond in Nelson Circuit Court Monday on charges stemming from a fatal vehicle crash that occurred in March.

Julian Wesley Warner, 19, is charged with aggravated involuntary manslaughter and drinking while driving according to online court records, and appeared in court Monday wearing a neck brace and arm cast for injuries related to the incident.

According to Senior Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Will Flory, the crash occurred in the early hours of March 16 along a section of Virginia 151 just north of Paulie’s Pig Out restaurant. Deputies responded to the scene and found that a vehicle traveling northbound had crested the hill but missed a turn in the road and crashed into the trees.

Flory told the court a tree struck the passenger door on impact, allegedly resulting in the death of Warner’s passenger. Warner was found partially ejected through the windshield and later transported to the University of Virginia Medical Center for treatment of his injuries.

Flory said an open case of Corona beer was found on the shoulder of the road, which appeared to have been ejected from the vehicle.

The first deputy who responded to the scene also noted an odor of alcohol about Warner.

The defendant’s blood was later tested at the hospital — Flory said he doesn’t yet have information about how long the test occurred after the crash. Warner was found to have fentanyl in his system and a blood alcohol content of 0.085, just above the legal limit.

The vehicle was traveling 89 miles per hour five seconds before impact, Flory said.

He also told the court Warner has three prior charges for speeding, but no other criminal history.

“These charges are terribly sad,” said defense attorney Phillip Banks.

Banks told Judge Michael Doucette his client wants to be held responsible for “whatever his future holds legally.”

Banks said Warner has been traveling to and from the Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail for physical and psychiatric treatment at UVA University Hospital.

Doucette denied Warner bond, saying he might reconsider if Baker secures an alcohol-detecting ankle monitor for his client.