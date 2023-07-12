A new business on Main Street in Lovingston — JannyBird Sewing Company — is now open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday and 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday on the first floor of Blue Star Music.

Tailor and costume designer Jannelle Harrop was welcoming visitors to her shop for a soft opening during the Lovingston parade July 2 celebrating the Fourth of July. A runner-up finalist in the recent Location Lovingston small business grant competition, Harrop won a grant to start her business after one of the four top finalists dropped out.

Originally from southern Albemarle County, Harrop said she started sewing as a hobby in middle and high school, making costumes for local theater productions. Harrop’s business grew through word of mouth as community members learned she could sew and started asking for services.

“It’s a wonderful opportunity,” she said.

Harrop has also worked at Inspired by the Dress bridal design studio in Scottsville. At JannyBird Sewing Company, she offers alterations and custom sewing; upholstery and other home décor sewing services; bridal work and costume design. Harrop also teaches group and private sewing classes.

Visit www.jannybirdsewingco.com for more information.