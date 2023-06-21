Related to this story

Most Popular

Cat of the week: Starr

Cat of the week: Starr

Starr is a female tortoiseshell domestic short-haired cat who is about ten years old — but seems a lot younger. This playful, energetic and cu…

Dog of the week: Weimaraner

Dog of the week: Weimaraner

This handsome, silvery boy is a mix of Weimaraner, Lab and hound. He likes all kinds of people and dogs and doesn’t show much interest in cats…

Watch Now: Related Video

US approves meat grown from animal cells