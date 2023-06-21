The Wintergreen Music Festival (WMF) is set for July 1 to July 30, 2023 atop Wintergreen Mountain, with several experiences presented in partnership with Wintergreen Resort, including the resort’s July Fourth Jubilee.

Events at Valley Road Vineyards, Veritas Vineyard & Winery, and new this year, Three Notch’d Brewing (Nellysford) will also be held throughout the month. Starting earlier than ever this year July 1, Wintergreen Music is teaming up with the resort and Staunton’s Caravanserai to present family-friendly concerts, instrument demos, and patriotic favorites, including A Salute to the Armed Forces with a brass quintet, according to a news release.

Wintergreen Resort’s July Fourth Jubilee includes fireworks, chair lift rides, an artisan vendor fair, and kids’ activities.

"This is the first time in WMF history that we are teaming up with the Resort to present weekend lodging and ticket packages and July Fourth concerts. I can’t think of a better way to celebrate than by sharing a blanket on a mountaintop with your family clapping along to the Armed Forces Medley,” Executive Director Julianne Akins Smith said in the release. “We’re excited to work more closely with the Resort this year because the Music Festival experience is best when enjoyed with the amenities of the Resort – lodging, spa services, golf, tennis, and of course, hiking.”

Festival visitors are encouraged to retreat to cooler temperatures for a day trip, a weekend, a week, or the month of July. After a successful return of the full Wintergreen Festival Orchestra (WFO) last year, the flagship MountainTop Masterworks series is back with four weekends of symphonic “music to match the views.” Guest conductors Andrew Litton (New York City Ballet), Sameer Patel (San Diego Youth Symphony & San Diego Symphony), Nicholas Hersh (Baltimore Symphony), and Artistic Director Erin Freeman (City Choir of Washington) lead the WFO this year.

Alongside the music of Beethoven, Mozart, Copland, Dvořák, audiences can experience two weekends spotlighting soloist instruments that don’t often perform with orchestra – the trumpet and electric guitar. Trumpet soloist Mary Elizabeth Bowden performs two trumpet concertos with the WFO (including a world premiere by Reena Esmail and a co-commissioned work by Clarice Assad) and D.J. Sparr takes the stage in the season finale performance with the world premiere of an electric guitar concerto composed by Daron Hagen. Festival soloists Charlie Messersmith (clarinet) and Elisabeth Adkins (violin; WFO concertmaster) are featured on two concert weekends with Copland’s jazzy Concerto for Clarinet and Barber’s stunning Violin Concerto.

Singer-songwriter David Wilcox makes his Wintergreen debut on the Festive Fridays concert series. These Friday night concerts also feature the music of Motown with Masters of Soul, the Best of Bluegrass with Big River Revival, and an Opening Night concert headlined by Taylor Barnett (trumpet) and big band jazz. Guests can hear chamber music highlighting the talents of Wintergreen Festival Artists in creative ways weeknights in the Mix, Mingle & Music and Fresh Perspectives series.

New additions to the Festival this year include In-Home Concert Specials and free Bachtail Hour Events – happy hour style – concerts on Fridays at Valley Road Vineyards, The Copper Mine restaurant, and Three Notch’d Brewery (Nellysford). In two special collaborations with the Nature Foundation at Wintergreen, festivalgoers can experience two Music & Nature Hikes. The first brings the beauty of the land to life with classical flute and Native American style flute and the other that brings the sounds of the Alpine mountains to Wintergreen with horns.

The festival features special events including the Annual Benefit fundraiser “Festival – Interrupted” and a morning performance of Ola Gjeilo’s Sunrise Mass with Sing with Us! program participants. Throughout the month of July, audiences can enjoy countless offerings while at Wintergreen Resort, starting each day with free, podcast-style Coffee Talks held in the relaxing and recently renovated Hearth Room in Wintergreen Resort’s Mountain Inn.

Festival attendees are encouraged to take advantage of local wineries, cideries and breweries while in the area before concluding their evenings with music in the open-air Dunlop Pavilion perched on the mountaintop.

Wintergreen Music will present the second year of a new education initiative – the LEAD Cooperative – which offers a competitive leadership training experience designed for students on the cusp of their professional careers. The grant award-winning, tuition-free program offers limited spaces in composition, conducting, voice, instrumental studies, collaborative piano, and arts administration, providing students with the opportunity to work closely and collaboratively with one another and with outstanding Festival Artist Faculty. Patrons can support these talented young professionals by attending their free concerts, masterclasses, seminars, and presentations.

Single tickets, weekend packages, and a limited number of Festival season passes are on sale now at Wintergreen-Music.org or (434) 361.0541 with lodging available through Wintergreen Resort with all-inclusive packages and discounted rates. Discounts for professional first responders, active military, and educators available.