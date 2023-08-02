Nelson County High School is among 48 Virginia schools to win the Virginia Board of Education’s 2022-23 Highest Achievement Award.

Every year, the board recognizes public schools that meet the criteria for its three Exemplar Performance Award categories: Highest Achievement, Continuous Improvement and Innovative Practice. Ninety-three Virginia schools are the recipients of Continuous Improvement Awards and seven schools received Innovative Practice Awards in 2022-23.

“We are very proud of all of our schools and the hard work of our students and staff,” NCPS Superintendent Amanda Hester said in an email July 28.

To receive the Highest Achievement Award, a school must be accredited and meet the state benchmarks for reading, math and science assessment pass rates — 75% for reading and 70% for math and science. All student groups must also meet state benchmarks for reading and math assessment pass rates — 75% for reading and 70% for math. For schools with three or more student groups, there can be no more than 10 percentage points between the lowest performing group and all other students in the school. The awards are based on accreditation year 2022-23 results, which are based on 2021-22 school year data.

A report with all award recipients was presented to the Board of Education at its June 15 business meeting, and the Virginia Department of Education website lists all award recipients.

The board last recognized the awards during the 2019-20 school year because accreditation data was waived in 2020-21 and 2021-22 school years due to COVID-19.