Nelson County’s chief prosecutor is conducting a review of statements from Sheriff David Hill during the course of an investigation into an August 2021 incident at the county’s high school and whether those statements cast “significant doubt on the credibility and reliability” of the sheriff as a witness, according to a Sept. 11 letter from the county prosecutor’s office.

Nelson County Commonwealth’s Attorney Daniel Rutherford wrote in the letter to Hill, which The News & Advance and The Nelson County Times obtained through a Virginia Freedom of Information Act request, that he is in receipt of correspondence from special prosecutor, Scott C. Hook, the commonwealth’s attorney for Fauquier County, regarding statements the sheriff made that could potentially amount to “Brady material.”

The legal definition of Brady material, according to www.merriam-webster.com is evidence known to the prosecution that is favorable to a defendant’s case and material to the issue of guilt or to punishment and that prosecution is obligated to disclose to the defense — or exculpatory evidence known to the prosecution that must be disclosed.

“As the elected Commonwealth’s Attorney for Nelson County, I am charged not only with advocacy for the Commonwealth, but with the special responsibilities attendant to being a minister of justice,” Rutherford said in a statement. “Among these are the necessity to ensure the reliability and integrity of witness testimony presented in criminal proceedings.”

Rutherford said at this time he is limited on what he can discuss other than the letter and enclosed correspondence from Hook to Nelson Circuit Judge Mike Doucette, which he included in the FOIA release. Rutherford said his office will be reviewing concerns expressed by Hook regarding statements the sheriff made and address such concerns.

In a statement Friday from Hill, the sheriff said he welcomes an “all-inclusive review.”

“I’m confident that that our great citizens of Nelson County will see through the smoke,” Hill said in the statement. “I have faithfully served as Sheriff since 2016, and it’s apparent that this is just another political ploy by [Rutherford], as early voting starts next week. This effort is an attempt to interfere with people who want to make good decisions.”

In the Aug. 22 letter from Hook to Doucette, the Fauquier County prosecutor wrote on April 22, 2022, Doucette appointed his office to investigate the matter involving Hill and a potential assault on a minor “T.H.”

“The prime concern of your Commonwealth’s Attorney was whether as assault was committed by Sheriff Hill on the above referenced minor and that was my starting point in this investigation,” Hook wrote.

After reviewing the video and interviews and after visiting Nelson County High School to review the scene, Hook wrote he observed while Hill’s actions “may show lack of command on the situation, I cannot find that he exceeded his mandate as Sheriff.” The juvenile was in a “highly agitated state due to the assault that occurred on his cousin and appeared to be disregarding the commands of law enforcement,” according to Hook’s letter.

Hook found the juvenile lacked any intent to assault law enforcement officers and Hill also lacked intent to assault the minor, Hook wrote.

“Second, it became readily apparent that there were several concerning statements made by the Sheriff during the local investigation into charging the minor, as well as during the investigation by the State Police,” Hook wrote. “I was not appointed to determine is the statements would amount to ‘Brady Material’ issues and I will not offer my opinion on those statements. I have conveyed my concerns to your local Commonwealth’s Attorney as I feel he would be the proper person to determine whether they affect the ability of local law enforcement to testify in court.”

On Aug. 26, 2021, a then-sophomore at Nelson County High School, Ti’lor Lewis Harper, had two of his teeth chipped as two officers wrestled him to the ground. The school division said the student became confrontational; the boy’s mom said he was just checking on his cousin who was involved in a fight broken up by the officers. A 58-second video posted on social media shortly after the incident shows the minor on the ground while the officers work to handcuff him with some students screaming at the men to get off the student.

Virginia State Police investigated the incident, and Harper later faced felony assault charges in juvenile court that a Nelson prosecutor confirmed were nolle prosequi, or nor pursued.

On Sept. 4, 2021, a rally in support of Harper was held outside the Nelson County courthouse, with about 50 protesters and about seven counter-protesters turning out in Lovingston.

In his Sept. 15 statement, Hill wrote he was cleared of any wrongdoing last year “at a great expense to the citizens of Nelson County.”

“Now, here we are, well over a year later, they’re trying to tarnish my name and career,” Hill said.

He pointed to Virginia State Board of Elections campaign finance records that list Rutherford as a contributor to the campaign of Mark Embrey, who is challenging Hill in the Nov. 7 election. An immediate response from Rutherford was not available Friday.

“My career illustrates my dedication and sacrifices for our citizens,” Hill said in the statement. “Our office will continue to move forward.”