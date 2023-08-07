Drivers passing through Colleen Aug. 2 may have noticed colorful streamers and a line of cars outside the Valero gas station and convenience store.

To celebrate its grand opening, Soni’s Valero at 4713 Thomas Nelson Highway was offering prizes, free pizza and the lowest gas prices in the area.

Business owner Soni Arpit said while the gas station has been serving customers since December, the grand opening Aug. 2 celebrated the end of renovations to the store. Vendors also were offering giveaways and promotions from tents set up outside the store.

“At Soni’s Valero, we are committed to providing our customers with the best possible service and value,” a release from the store reads.

“To celebrate our grand opening, we are offering the lowest fuel prices in Central and Southwestern Virginia, giving customers the opportunity to fill up their tanks at incredibly affordable rates. Our mission is to become the go-to fuel station for the local community, offering convenience, quality, and savings in one place.”

Soni’s is open 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, and 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday.