Democratic leaders and candidates for office at the annual DemFest fundraising event in Nelson County on Sept. 9 talked to local voters about unity and key issues on the ballot in November.

“I pinch myself every day that I get a chance to serve as the mayor of Virginia’s capital,” Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney said from the stage at Mountain Cove Vineyard.

“Because if you look back at where I started, I guarantee you, many of the experts, many out there would probably have said this would not have been the destination. When you’re born to a couple of teenagers — my father was 18, my mother was 16 — being raised by my grandmother, raised by a dad who was a former felon, to grow up on free and reduced lunch, to become the first in my family to graduate from high school, to go to college and graduate from college. Every day is a dream for me,” Stoney said, adding “that’s what my service has been all about.”

The former secretary of the Commonwealth of Virginia under former Gov. Terry McAuliffe, Stoney has served as Richmond’s mayor since 2016.

He talked about increasing funding for public education and teacher pay during his tenure, and about abortion, climate change and restoring felons’ voting rights.

“I’m bothered and concerned that the freedoms of women in this state are on the line this November. [Gov.] Glenn Youngkin is talking about and telling all his candidates to talk about a 15-week ban on abortion. But we all know what they really want to do. They want to go the way of North Carolina and Florida and Texas.”

Amy Laufer, Democratic candidate for the 55th House District seat, said maintaining abortion access in the state is a major priority. The newly formed house district includes Schuyler, Rockfish and Faber in Nelson County; Albemarle County minus Charlottesville, and a portion of Louisa County.

“So much is on the line. We say that every year, but it is so true. From now on it is everything is on the line,” Laufer told Nelson Democrats.

“We know if they get the opportunity, if they hold the House, if they get the Senate, they’re going to turn around and they’re going to have abortion outlawed. We know that they’re going to take away all LGBTQ+ and gay rights,” she added, speaking about Republican state legislators.

Amherst County Democratic Committee Chair Sam Soghor is running for the 53rd House District seat, which includes all of Amherst County, the northern half of Bedford County and the southeastern two-thirds of Nelson County. He faces Bedford County Republican Committee Chair Tim Griffin in the Nov. 7 election.

“Folks, I see a lot of anger out there,” Soghor said. “I think a lot of us are angry about things and I think we’re justified in our anger. But I think there’s a lot of people on the right that are angry about things and they feel justified about their anger. And then there are people that are just angry that their car’s not working properly or they’re angry that their job’s not going well … I think the issue is the anger folks.”

“We have to be willing to have compassion and understanding, and this understanding that we all have about 85% in common with each other. And there is this 15% of ideological differences but what’s happening is that those differences are being exploited.”

In an interview at the event, Soghor said education is his first priority and stressed community over party loyalty.

“We’re a tightknit community, Amherst County is 32,000 people, Nelson County is 15,000 people. I see it very much as us all in this together. And so when I see things that need to get done, I’m more than happy to be the person to step up.”