The new Three Notch’d Brewery in Nellysford was bustling on July 19 while staff were getting into the groove of the location’s first ever full food service.

“We’ve been working here for a good year and half, almost two years getting everything ready. So it was really nice to see full glasses of beer and smiling faces after all the hard work,” Assistant General Manager Dominick Vernon said.

Three Notch’d Nellysford, the Charlottesville-based brewing company’s sixth Virginia location, is housed in the former Wild Wolf Brewing facilities along Virginia 151. The newly renovated restaurant, brewery, and distillery first opened for two “beer warming” beverage-service-only weekends in July. Official hours are pending.

Vernon said they’ve had a warm welcome so far from both locals and out-of-town guests who say they’ve been waiting for the new location to open. Three Notch’d announced it had acquired the 13-acre property and facilities in March 2022 after Wild Wolf closed in January of that year.

Vernon led a tour of the property, past the front courtyard and through the beer garden, both largely unchanged from Wild Wolf. One of the replica tobacco barns has been converted into a Three Notch’d merchandise shop, one wing was under construction but will be a distillery shop and tasting room.

The interior of another barn also is under construction — the tentative plan is for an ax-throwing space to echo the brand’s three-ax logo. A separate event space also has undergone interior renovations.

Vernon said the acquisition made sense for a lot of reasons, pointing out the mountains visible from the garden.

“Apart from this view right here, I think that there were a lot of enticing things. I mean, this is a huge property with a lot of potential.”

Ample production space was a major sell, Vernon explained. He said of the company’s Charlottesville location: “They can’t make beer fast enough which is a great problem to have but we can’t fill up those distribution trucks quick enough. So this was also another great opportunity to take some pressure off of them.”

In the warehouse behind the main brewpub building, Master Blender Pete Zeitler and Production and Logistics Manager Griffin Johnson were wrapping up a day’s work canning Three Notch’d’s new line of craft cocktails. A tall flat of Orange Crush cans — a vodka and orange juice cocktail — sat before a wall of massive steel tanks. Finished beverages go into the nearby walk-in fridges, for service or sale in the brewpub or distribution across the state.

Zeitler said he’s especially proud of his Orange Crush and Lemon Drop recipes. According to Vernon, the Lemon Drop sold “like crazy” during the soft openings, followed by Orange Crush.

The production team also will brew beer, and make bourbon and nonalcoholic beer for the brand’s sister company Uncool Beverage Company at the Nellysford facilities.

Trucks will park in the yard behind the main brewery building to drop off supplies and collect pallets of Three Notch’d beverages.

“The NA’s [non-alcoholic] are on the rise, ready-to-drink cocktails are on the rise, bourbon is one rise, and so Three Notch’d we’re trying to diversify and make sure we can hit all those markets as well,” Johnson said.

“We’re going to do it all and we’re going to make people happy.”

Three Notch’d Nellysford will be open from noon to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, July 27 through Sunday, July 30.