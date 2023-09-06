A major infrastructure project for the Amherst County Service Authority, the James River Raw Water Pumping Station project, is postponed indefinitely, following a vote from the authority’s board of directors at its August meeting.

The $7.5 million project has been in planning stages for years. A permit with the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) allows for temporary disturbance of less than an acre for ACSA to construct and operate a permanent surface water intake structure for withdrawal of 3 million gallons per day from combined sources of the Harris Creek and Graham Creek reservoir, according to Timothy Castillo, executive director of the authority.

The permit, which is set to expire in May 2025, is to withdraw surface water from the James River to refill the Graham Creek Reservoir in accordance with special conditions. After a June meeting with DEQ in Richmond, ACSA staff was informed water withdrawal from the James River is not needed for the 3 million-per-day threshold to be met, according to Castillo’s report.

“It is allowed but it is not a requirement,” Turner Perrow, the ACSA board’s chair, said.

DEQ would rather the ACSA not disturb the James River if not needed, Castillo said. If water withdrawal is needed from the James in the future, a simple permit modification effort could be undertaken, he said.

Perrow and other board members complimented Castillo and staff for their work in pulling back spending on a new pump station that’s currently not needed.

“That’s extraordinary good news,” Perrow said.

Castillo said the county has been in a drought situation for the past few years. The ACSA’s water treatment plant capacity is 2 million gallons per day and the current demand, on average, is 1.1 million gallons per day, he said.

The ACSA still has capacity within its water treatment plant to meet future needs without the new pump station on the James, Castillo said. He also said inner-connecting with the city of Lynchburg’s infrastructure also is a “great, strong tool” for ACSA.

He said not going forward with the project allows the authority to focus the money in other areas.

“We can actually be proactive rather than totally reactionary with our spending,” he told the ACSA board.

Amherst County Board of Supervisors member David Pugh, who also serves on the ACSA board, said the authority has increased water and sewer rates this year and in past years in part to pay for bonds for the project and he would like to explore the option of reducing rates going forward if possible.

“We’ve had substantial increases in our water rates for the past five years,” Pugh said. “I always err on the side of taking care of the people in the county. The rates have gone up substantially and I’ve noticed it … Inflation is not going anywhere any time soon.”

Castillo said the Williams Creek sewer pump station is antiquated and in need of upgrades so it can be more reliable. He said master planning is needed to gauge what the increased demands are and how the $7.5 million can be spent “prudently,” and in a way that better positions the authority.

“… We were heading towards an iceberg and I’m fine with turning away from the iceberg,” Castillo said of putting the brakes on the James River project for a long while.

Tom Martin, chair of the board of supervisors who also serves on the ACSA board, said he credits Castillo for halting the project.

“While I don’t think we should go out looking for somewhere to spend it unless it’s needed, I do think moving forward with the strategic planning process would be a good exercise to see if there is a project that rises to the level of public need where we should spend the money,” Martin said. “And if we don’t, quite frankly, we should look at rates next year and reducing them and giving some of that money back.”

Perrow said rates could be adjusted to benefit customers but noted a project could also be identified that the authority currently isn’t aware of considering the rapid development that appears to be forthcoming in Madison Heights with recent approval of a few major residential housing projects.

“If we know what the critical public need is maybe we accelerate that and get it done,” Perrow said. “If we can give whatever we can back, we certainly should, and only spend what is needed to in a manageable timeframe moving forward.”

Castillo said strategic planning efforts in the work will have significant input from ACSA staff, customers and community stakeholders. The end product is a clear statement of the ACSA’s mission, values and opportunities to focus on for results and measurable goals.

“I’d like to see some mapping of where we need to or should be improving and extending infrastructure,” Martin said.

Martin and Castillo said the county’s department of community development and Economic Development Authority should have significant input in the strategic planning efforts.

In other news:

The authority during its August meeting approved a commemorative resolution in honor of Phillip “Dale” Fulcher, water treatment manager who recently retired after 46 years of service. Fulcher joined the authority in June 1977 and began as an apprentice operator and advanced to positions of operator, lead water plant operator, assistant operations and maintenance supervisors, operations and maintenance supervisor, treatment supervisors and water plant manager.

“This board is very thankful for his service,” Perrow said.