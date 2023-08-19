AMHERST — Expressing a need to see the view from at least one property’s viewshed affected by the proposed Piney River Solar Project in northwestern Amherst County, the county’s planning commission voted Thursday to table a special exception permit request.

The commission plans to take up the matter again Sept. 28. Piney River Solar, LLC is a subsidiary of Energix US, LLC, a utility-scale solar provider with U.S. headquarters in Alexandria. In March, the commission voted to recommend denial of the planned solar project on Virginia 151 close to the Nelson County border and the company revised the plan for a second hearing held Thursday, which drew a handful of speakers mostly in favor of the 50-megawatt facility.

Shawn Hershberger, development manager for the project, said in the revised application that Energix took feedback from neighbors, residents and county officials to propose a “stronger, better project.”

“This was a mutually-crafted site plan,” Hershberger told the commission.

Changes include minimizing the panel array area by 175 acres, reducing the project’s overall footprint by a parcel, increasing setbacks and installing more vegetative buffers, among other measures.

Hershberger said the panels on about 180 acres would be “completely hidden” and generate no noise, pollution or traffic after construction, and will not place any strain on county infrastructure. Concerns on scenic views along the Virginia 151 corridor were a major basis commissioners cited in turning down the proposal in March.

“With all these vantage points we can confidently say — you will not see this project,” Hershberger said of the buffering measures.

The project’s parcel previously has been used as a tailing storage area in connection with the former U.S. Titanium operation that spanned several parcels in Amherst and Nelson counties. The brownfield site at 2508 Patrick Henry Highway currently has a large amount of waste in violation of county regulations and the proposed solar operation would make a much cleaner and better use of it, Hershberger wrote in the application.

“One of the benefits here is the site would be cleaned up,” Hershberger said.

The project is planned on 389 acres with roughly 179 acres used for panels, according to the application. Plans include a fixed-tilt racking system that enables the project to be more concentrated onto the site for optimal energy production, the application states.

“Significant tax benefits are going to be realized by Amherst County,” Hershberger said.

The project will generate about 200 jobs in the area during construction and will contribute nearly $10 million in tax revenue over its lifespan, according to Hershberger. He said tax revenue the solar project would generate is roughly 25 times the current land use.

The useful lifespan of such a solar facility is 45 years, the application states.

“We’ll be a member of the community for the long run,” Hershberger said.

Piney Solar Project, LLC has agreed with Maple Run Farm to include 20 to 25 acres as a dual-use with sheep grazing in the area, according to the application.

Mike Dietrich, a county resident, supported the project during a public hearing Thursday, asking commissioners: “Why would you not approve this project?”

“I think it’s a win-win-win for the county,” Dietrich said.

Wayne Massie, who lives near the project, said he feels Energix has properly addressed concerns on views and has “gone out of the way” to show the toxicity of the site and ways that will be improved.

“These management strategies will provide the best deterrent to environmental pollution that site will ever see,” Massie said. “This is the best opportunity to make sure pollution doesn’t hit that Piney River ... it provides resiliency to our community and power production, resiliency to our country’s power grid, provides local construction revenue, long-term maintenance revenue ... this is a great opportunity.”

Massie spoke against a “not-in-my-backyard” mentality to the project.

“This is an opportunity for Amherst County to be part of the solution,” Massie said.

Geri Dokos, a Piney River resident who owns 250 acres bordering the site, disagreed it is “absolutely” not true and a third of her property will look straight on.

“There’s no buffer that could stop me from that seeing that on that river,” Dokos said. “I love my property and I want to preserve it.”

Dokos, who runs an Airbnb rental on her property, said of seeing the solar panels: “I absolutely know we will.” She said she considers her property the most beautiful place in the world and she doesn’t want the solar project and a nearby electric substation it will tie into to negatively affect her land.

“We don’t know all of the ramifications,” Dokos said.

Freeman Miller, a county resident, said he sympathizes with Dokos and the family looking to lease the land to Energix. He urged the commission to explore steps to ensure her property wouldn’t be devalued.

Hershberger said the company would agree to install any further vegetation needed to create a better visual barrier for Dokos’ property.

Commissioner Michael Bryant said the Mount Pleasant area of the Appalachian Trail is about eight miles from the site and would have views of it. Hershberger said the solar panels at maximum are 12 feet tall and from that distance would appear as a pond, noting Bryant’s point is a valid one.

Tyler Creasy, the county’s director of community development, said the commission could opt to tour more than one property if it chooses but at the very least plans to visit Dokos’ land to gauge the visual impact. He recommends the commissioners go in groups of two.

The public hearing has been closed but Creasy said more comments could be given through the public comments portion at the next meeting Sept. 18.