AMHERST — The two candidates for Amherst County Commonwealth’s Attorney in the Nov. 7 election — incumbent chief prosecutor Lyle Carver and challenger Rich Gilman — addressed residents during a public forum Tuesday, each making his case on why voters should elect him.

Carver, a Florida native who moved the Lynchburg area to attend Liberty University’s School of Law, has worked 16 years in the Amherst County Commonwealth's Attorney’s Office, the past eight as the chief elected prosecutor. This year’s election, his third, is his first contested race since heading the office of 10 employees.

Gilman, who was raised in Indiana and moved to Central Virginia in 1989, went to law school after selling a health care company he started and currently is a partner for Day Law Group in Lynchburg, working mainly in civil litigation.

Both attorneys gave their viewpoints during a Sept. 12 forum the Amherst County branch of the NAACP hosted at Monelison Middle School.

Carver, who has served in his current position since mid-2015, said his top priority is the timely and efficient administration of justice.

“We have hundreds of cases at any given moment and so our job within the office is to remember that even if we have hundreds of cases, each of those individual cases represents people and each of the people — it’s likely going to be the biggest thing going on in their lives at that time," Carver said. “So we have to take every case seriously and do our best for victims, for our community and just work to see that justice is attained.”

He refers to his office as "Team Amherst" and said its priority is working with law enforcement to make the Amherst community a safer place and ensure victims are protected and taken care of.

Gilman said he is running to bring positive change to the office and county law enforcement.

“… We have some serious issues within this county,” Gilman said. “We have a huge drug problem. Meth is on our streets in a quantity we’ve not seen before. We have, if you talk to public safety, fentanyl — the number of overdoses and deaths within this community are on the rise.”

Gilman said several unprosecuted murders and a “catch and release” system within the law enforcement community concerning offenders are areas that need addressing. He said he believes plea bargaining is overused in the Amherst court system and we will do more to hold “criminals’ feet to the fire.”

"Serious drug cases, violent crime cases and cases against children, there would be no plea bargaining," Gilman said.

Gilman said the county needs strong leadership and he is a supporter of Jimmy Ayers, a former Amherst County sheriff who is running again for the position eight years after retiring from the role.

“You have the ability to hire a strong sheriff,” Gilman said. “You need to hire a strong commonwealth’s attorney that will dovetail into that and actually resolve some of these issues with drugs, crime and other things that are plaguing our community.”

Carver has said his experience matters in leading the office and he is dedicated to serving the community each day.

“It’s a blessing to serve Amherst County and I’m grateful to do it,” Carver said. “My entire adult life has been about service … I love Amherst County. I’ve chosen to make this my home and raise my family here.”

Both candidates said they would work to hire highly qualified prosecutors and employees based on merit and addressed various topics during the public forum. Carver said his office has worked to hire “solid, experienced” people.

“Based on state staffing standards, we are short-handed,” Carver said. “We’re operating with less people than we should be based on the number of cases we deal with in Amherst County. I anticipate more positions coming in the future..."

Gilman said if elected he would be at his desk at 6:30 a.m. morning and probably be the ones to turn the lights off at night. "I would be doing in an a way that is transparent and honest," he said of the job. "We would protect the victims and we would also increase the safety of this community."

Carver said he appreciates the forum allowing residents and candidates to come together, learn from one another and challenge each other.

“We’re only going to be better for it,” he said.