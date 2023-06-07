The Amherst County Board of Supervisors in May approved $5,000 for the county’s recreation and tourism department to support Winton Farm’s Independence in Amherst event on July 1.

The Amherst County Recreation Department is collaborating with Winton Farm in Clifford for the annual fireworks display ahead of the July 4 holiday. The fireworks display is open to the public with a cost of $10 per car for nonmembers of Winton Farm, a golf course and country club.

The event, which is in its fourth year, includes a bounce house, food vendors, games, family activities, a dunk tank, face painting and live music.

“Our goal is always to make this event special for the Amherst community and beyond,” Zoe York, of Winton Farm, recently wrote to county officials.

Celebrations will begin June 30 with a patriotic-themed golf tournament and a party at Winton Farm’s pool. Winton Farm asked for the county’s contribution to help enhance the event this year and begin a partnership with the Amherst VA250 Committee.

In years past, Winton has drawn 1,500 to 2,000 attendees for the event and the goal this year is to grow that number to 3,000 to 3,500, according to York.

“This partnership is intended to carry through years to come, culminating in a spectacular celebration of America’s independence in 2026,” York said in the letter. “Winton Farm has also successfully secured a grant from the Virginia Tourism Corporation to help market Independence in Amherst to the metro Richmond and Washington D.C. areas. We are excited to encourage tourism in Amherst and make Independence in Amherst a reason for tourists to visit annually!”