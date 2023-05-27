Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Nearly eight years after announcing his retirement as Amherst County Sheriff, Jimmy Ayers has the county Republican Party’s endorsement to run for that seat again in the Nov. 7 election.

Ayers, 60, a lifelong county resident and current District 3 member of the Amherst County Board of Supervisors, recently announced his campaign for the county’s chief law enforcement position he formerly held from 1996 to 2015. Sheriff E.W. Viar, who has served the past eight years, recently said he is retiring from the post and endorsed Major Eric Elliott, the office’s second-in-command.

At Monday’s mass meeting of the Amherst County Republican Committee, a large crowd gathered to hear from Ayers, Elliot and Mike Robinson, a former Amherst County Sheriff’s deputy also running for the seat. After each gave five-minute speeches, Ayers received the GOP endorsement with 37 votes; Robinson received 20 votes and Elliott, 15 votes.

On June 4, 2015, Ayers announced he was retiring from the sheriff’s office after 30 years of service and he stepped down at the end of the year. He first joined the office in 1985 at age 22 as a corrections officer and said he was humbled when the citizens first elected him in November 1995.

In an interview eight years ago upon announcing his retirement, Ayers said he would miss the people the most but not the political side of it, which he said he hated and didn’t want to deal with again. He said he is running again because since his retirement he has been concerned with the direction the sheriff’s office has taken under his predecessor.

“This election is not about me,” Ayers said. “It’s about our community.”

He said he was honored and blessed to serve as sheriff for two decades and if elected again, he will restore programs and implement new ones to benefit the health, safety and welfare of residents.

“I promise to be relentless on drug enforcement,” Ayers said. “I consider the illegal drug market to be one of the most negative impacts on the community. Our department will be run as a proactive agency and not a reactive agency. Ultimately I want to restore the people’s confidence in our sheriff’s office.”

Ayers and his wife Nancy live in the Wares Gap community and have two children who serve as paramedics for the county.

In a lengthy Jan. 30 social media post, Ayers strongly criticized the handling of a county homicide investigation involving Justin Jay Sales, who was formerly charged with first-degree murder and aggravated malicious wounding in connection with a June 25, 2019 shooting that left 92-year-old Doris Puleio dead and severely injured her daughter, Trudy Goetz, at a residence on Bobwhite Road in Amherst.

The charges against Sales were dropped in Amherst Circuit Court on Dec. 8, 2021, in large part because of evidentiary-related issues with proceeding to trial. Amherst County Commonwealth’s Attorney Lyle Carver, who also received the county GOP’s endorsement Monday and spoke a few minutes before Ayers, has said the case remains an active investigation and charges can come back.

Carver, in a statement shortly after Ayers’ Jan. 30 Facebook post, released a statement that criticized the former sheriff’s comments as “reckless, selfish, inaccurate and misleading and said because the case is active he can’t further comment on evidentiary-related matters Ayers was critical of in the social media post.

During his speech, Carver said “truth matters” and he tries cases in the courts of Amherst County, not social media.

Since his December 2021 release from custody Sales moved to New Hampshire where he has been convicted in a sexual assault case and awaits sentencing.

Ayers during his speech said the Sales case is a driving factor in his decision to run again. Goetz and two of her family members were present during the GOP meeting in support of Ayers.

“This is the only case that I speak about but there are others,” Ayers said. “These families and the citizens of Amherst County deserve better than this.”

Ayers asked those at the GOP mass meeting to not make a “politically correct” decision.

“The right decision is to support the victims and their families when they find themselves in tragedies such as these,” Ayers said.

He also urged the Amherst GOP to endorse Richard Gillman, a local attorney running against Carver. Later during the meeting, Carver was endorsed by Republicans with 39 votes over Gillman’s 33 votes.

“I would greatly appreciate the ability to serve my community once again and to represent those victims of crime … I pledge to you I will my best and give my all,” Ayers said during the meeting.