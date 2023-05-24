Amherst County Treasurer Joanne Carden has filed to run for another term in the Nov. 7 election.

Carden was first appointed to the position in July 2017, following the retirement of former Garry Friend, and she won the seat later that year in a special election.

A lifelong county resident, Carden has worked for the county for just more than 25 years. In May 1998, she became deputy treasurer; she was promoted to chief deputy treasurer in 2010 following the retirement of longtime Donald Wood.

Each day in the brings new and challenging situations, Carden said, which makes the position quite interesting.

She wants voters to know she promises to continue the maintaining of office controls and efficiencies in all aspects.

“Above all, I will be open-minded to the citizens of Amherst County but upholding the policies and procedures of the Treasurer’s Office and the County Ordinances,” she said in an email to the New Era-Progress.

For the past three years she said the office has been awarded accreditation by the Treasurer’s Association of Virginia. The Office Accreditation program is a voluntary professional certificate program overseen by the , Carden said.

“While it is not required to be accredited, receiving accreditation acknowledges that the Office meets the statewide best practices for performance in treasury management,” Carden wrote in the email. “I feel very knowledgeable in the capacity of the position of Treasurer; I take pride and consider it an honor to be the Treasurer and serve the citizens of Amherst County.”

She said she would not trade life in Amherst for anywhere else in the state and all of her work experience since age 18 has been in the county. Carden spent 19 years in administration for Amherst County Public Schools and eight years in Sweet Briar College’s admissions office before joining the a quarter-century ago.

“All of these positions have been very different but one of the most important things I have learned is there are so many dedicated, hardworking individuals in Amherst County,” Carden said . “I have an excellent, hardworking staff in the Treasurer’s Office and we thrive to make our office a little better at the end of each day.”

The filing deadline for candidacy is June 20.