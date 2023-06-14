Amherst County High School graduates recently received more than $3 million worth of scholarships across the nation, Amherst County Public Schools Superintendent William Wells shared during the county school board’s June 8 meeting.

“That’s a pretty substantial number for our students here in Amherst County,” Wells told the board. “I just want to highlight that and thank all of our students, all the seniors for the hard work to get there. That’s a pretty good accomplishment, to have that much financial aid and scholarships given to your graduates.”

The high school celebrated the school’s 67th commencement on May 26. Wells said roughly 80 students earned the scholarships exceeding $3 million combined.

“It says great things about our students and the education they are getting here, that they can get that much financial aid,” Wells said.

Amherst County School Board member Ginger Burg also praised the graduates’ efforts.

“That says a lot for Amherst and all our students and all the hard work they put in and also our teachers who are giving our students the opportunity to go on to college, get those scholarships,” Burg said. “There’s a lot of work that gets put into that.”

Division misses out on construction grant

In another matter, Wells voiced frustration the division was turned down for a recent state construction grant that would have assisted an expansion project at the high school. Wells said ACPS was eligible to receive $5 million to $6 million in the grant and in his view the division was penalized for the county’s debt service, which he described as in a more fiscally responsible place.

The division will appeal that decision from the state, he said, and will continue fighting for money to make the expansion project happen, he said. The project is set to include a new 1,100-seat auditorium and renovated areas for dining and classroom uses.

The three bids for the project recently came in over budget and the division may have to make cuts to the plan or seek additional funding from the Amherst County Board of Supervisors, Wells said.

“As we said all along, this is a community project,” Wells said.

Wells said the division has about $22 million for the project and he is working with county officials on a “Plan B” scenario for potential added funding. ACPS also is negotiating with a local contractor on the project’s price tag, Chief Operations Officer Tim Hoden told the board.

“We’re striving for perfection and realize it’s a moving target,” board member Eric Orasi said. “I wish Richmond would help us out and let us move forward too.”

Orasi said he agrees with Wells it is not right for the division to be penalized and expressed optimism in funding coming through in some way.

“We’re not going to let this addition go away,” Orasi said. “It’s going to happen.”

Also during the meeting, Chief Financial Officer Kim Lukanich said the division is working to close out the current fiscal year at the end of the month and is keeping a close eye on a trend of declining sales tax revenue from the state for education. The division could be facing a potential decrease of $177,000 and is keeping spending only at what is essential, she told the board.

Abby Thompson, the board’s vice chair, said she appreciates the cautious approach to spending and the board hopes the sales tax trend will turn and benefit the division.

“We’re hoping for better days,” Thompson said.

Grant award to benefit high school welding

Craig Maddox, who heads the division’s career and technical education (CTE) program, reported ACPS has been awarded a $125,000 grant that will be used toward renovating the welding lab at the high school.

“That will go a long way in new equipment in our welding lab,” Maddox said.

The current welding space only has 15 bays and currently the high school lacks space to add any more. More welding offerings are tied to the division’s ongoing renovation and expansion plan at the high school, which is nearing the construction phase.

Wells said the grant money can be used to offset costs for equipment when the renovation work moves forward.

New Central Elementary School principal announced

Wells announced Ron Proffitt is the new principal at Central Elementary School. Proffitt started his career in 1998 as an English teacher at Bassett High School and later served as assistant principal at that school in Henry County and in that same position at Fieldale-Collinsville Middle School in Collinsville.

Proffitt also has been associate principal at Heritage High School in Lynchburg and principal at both Linkhorne Middle School and Altavista Combined School.

“We are thrilled that he has chosen to locate his 25 years of education leadership experience to the students of Amherst County Public Schools as the new principal of Central Elementary School,” Wells said.

Proffitt told the board he is excited to come on board in Amherst schools and continue the great work done among educators at Central Elementary and moving forward with great success.