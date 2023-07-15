AMHERST — After the bid for a planned renovation and expansion project at Amherst County High School came in about $12 million over budget, the county’s school board is requesting $10.5 million in added funding from county officials to bridge the gap.

Amherst County Public Schools Superintendent William Wells has said of the three bids received May 1, the low bidder was Jamerson-Lewis Construction, of Lynchburg.

Wells said a state grant for construction the division was hoping for didn’t come through based on criteria that included the county’s debt service and current status of schools’ facilities. ACPS did not score enough to receive the grant, which Wells lamented because he believes the county is being penalized for trying to be good stewards and keeping its debt service low.

“By being fiscally responsible, we are being punished?” Amherst County School Board Chair Chris Terry asked during Thursday’s board meeting.

“Yes sir,” Wells said.

The bid came in over budget largely because of inflation and is in the low $30 million range, Wells said. He said he has met with County Administrator Jeremy Bryant and Amherst County Board of Supervisors Chair Tom Martin to discuss the added funding request and it was determined a resolution from the school board is needed.

The project includes an auditorium with more than 1,000 seats in the back of the school adjacent to the two gymnasiums, a renovated dining commons area, renovations to the career and technical educational wing of the school and a field house, restrooms and concessions for the baseball and softball fields. The school board unanimously approved the resolution Thursday formally asking for the added money from the board of supervisors; District 5 member Eric Orasi was absent.

Wells said he will attend the board of supervisors’ July 18 meeting to fully explain the division’s request and ongoing negotiations with Jamerson-Lewis.

“We’re still working with them to get the cost down a little bit more,” Wells said. “… They were the best price of those who bid on our project.”

Wells said based on his talks with county leaders the plan is to borrow money through a bond in the spring that would allow those funds to be available to the division in the June-July 2024 timeframe.

“We currently have between $22.5 million and $23 million waiting on the interest to come in from the money that’s been sitting there. That money will cover all the construction through July of next year,” Wells said. “So if the county says ‘yes, we will support you in this and we will do this’ then we could start construction in the September-October timeframe.”

Wells said his talks with county leaders have gone well and the county’s debt service wouldn’t be negatively affected.

“I think it’s something that’s doable,” Wells said.

He said after the new debt is issued the division would reapply for the state construction grant and if it is approved, the county’s spending toward the project could be pulled back some.

Tim Hoden, chief operations officer for ACPS, said the addition and renovation could be extended from 18 months to 2 years to cut down some on overtime expenses for workers.

“This project may last a little bit longer if we can avoid those funds,” Hoden said. “We’re just trying to get down that number so the $10.5 million that we ask for actually does pay for the entire project.”

Terry thanked the board of supervisors for financing that already has gone into the project and considering more funding assistance.

“We’ve already committed to it … We look forward to getting it there,” Terry said. “I hope that we can move forward.”