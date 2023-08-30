The Amherst County School Board is expected to discuss Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s K-12 transgender policies at its Sept. 14 meeting.

At its August meeting, Amherst County Public Schools Superintendent William Wells presented to the board the Virginia Department of Education’s ‘Model Policies on Ensuring Privacy, Dignity, and Respect for all students in Virginia’s public schools’ first published on the VDOE website July 18.

Wells urged the board to read the model policies and be prepared to discuss at its Sept. 14 meeting at the school administration office, 153 Washington St. in Amherst. The board will hold a closed session prior to that 6 p.m. meeting.

“I also feel it would be advisable to have legal counsel present in closed session to discuss any possible legal ramifications associated with adoption or non-adoption of the policy,” Wells told the board during its August meeting.

“I think that’s the best way to go with that,” Christopher Terry, the board’s chair, said.

The new state guidance rolls back some of the protections afforded to transgender students under the previous administration of Gov. Ralph Northam, a Democrat, and places an emphasis on “parents’ rights.”

The guidance requires students to use school bathrooms that match the sex they were assigned at birth “except to the extent that federal law otherwise requires.” It also requires school division personnel to refer to each student using only the pronouns “appropriate to the sex appearing in the student’s official record,” unless a student is legally emancipated, or their parent has instructed the school division in writing that other names or pronouns should be used.