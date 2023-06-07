Amherst County Board of Supervisors member David Pugh, the District 4 representative, is running for his fourth term in the Nov. 7 election.

Pugh, who has served on the board since January 2012 and a three-time Republican nominee for the district, is seeking the GOP endorsement again this year. He addressed the Amherst County Republican Committee during a recent mass meeting on his platform.

“During my tenure I never voted to increase taxes, although the past few years have been tighter,” Pugh said of the county budget. “We have been able to increase starting pay for our sheriff’s deputies, our EMTs and our dispatchers. The pay is one of the most important things the sheriff’s office has to recruit people. We’ve rewarded county staff with substantial raises.”

Pugh, who ran unopposed in his three previous election bids, described himself as probably the most fiscally conservative member of the board in monitoring county spending.

“I try to hold everyone accountable on that board,” Pugh said.

This fiscal year the board increased funding to Amherst County Public Schools by $2.5 million, an 18% funding boost. Pugh, who also serves in dual capacity on the Amherst County Service Authority and Amherst County Planning Commission bodies, touted recent development efforts in Madison Heights that include a new Starbucks and plans for a Dunkin Donuts and Cookout restaurant in a stretch near Lakeview Drive, as well as the Madison Heights Town Center mixed use residential and commercial development that is set to bring hundreds of homes to more than 150 acres just north of the Seminole Plaza shopping center.

“Our county sits in a great position,” Pugh said, adding of the town center development: “With that potential you can look at possible restaurants and other things coming to our community.”

Pugh also mentioned two ongoing projects undergoing construction in Madison Heights, a new facility for the Johnson Health Center across from the Amelon Shopping Center and a health clinic for the Monacan Indian Nation on the corner of U.S. 29 and Dixie Airport Road.

“More red dirt is being turned over now than it has been during my tenure on this board,” Pugh said. “With the help of our board, we will meet infrastructure needs with all the development that has taken place.”

Pugh also praised the board’s recent hiring of Jeremy Bryant as county administrator.

“The county is heading in the right direction,” Pugh said. “I think continuity on the board of supervisors is going to help that.”

Pugh told Amherst County Republicans he will uphold principles of limited government and fiscal responsibility.

“I will also never be beholden to any special interest groups or pet projects,” he said.

The filing deadline to run for office is June 20.