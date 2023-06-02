Before a crowd of supporters at the Sarah Henry Manor House at Winton Farm in Clifford, Jimmy Ayers on Thursday publicly announced his candidacy for Amherst County Sheriff, a position he held for 20 years.

Ayers, a lifelong county resident, recalled making his first announcement for sheriff on the lawn of the Amherst County courthouse in 1995 and said "never in a million years" would he have envisioned the scene repeating itself eight years after retiring in December 2015.

"I continue to make it clear to people that it has nothing to do with a personal benefit to me, it is strictly about our community," Ayers said. "We, as a community, deserve better from our local law enforcement agency than we’ve been receiving.”

Ayers, who has served as the District 3 member of the Amherst County Board of Supervisors since January 2016, is qualified to run after turning in the required paperwork, according to county Registrar Fran Brown. He recently received the Amherst County Republican Committee’s endorsement during a May 22 meeting.

Amherst County Sheriff E.W. Viar, who recently announced his retirement after eight years in the role, has endorsed Maj. Eric Elliott for sheriff. Mike Robinson, a former Amherst County sheriff’s deputy who served from 1992 to 2015, also is running for the office.

Ayers said his career in public service began at about age 18 when he joined the Monelison Volunteer Rescue Squad and later the Amherst County Sheriff’s Auxiliary. He was hired to the sheriff’s office in October 1985 as an officer and dispatcher, and two years later became a field deputy.

During his tenure as sheriff from 1996 to 2015, he said he was blessed to work with many great men and women. “Our agency was a proactive agency, not a reactive agency,” Ayers said. “We were never afraid to step outside the box when we saw a way that we could help our community.”

One of his proudest accomplishments was the sheriff’s office becoming a licensed medical agency that provided medical and emergency treatment to citizens when the volunteer system of emergency responders was not able to, he said.

“We comforted many people and saved countless lives through this program,” Ayers said. “Our dedication and hard work was recognized as we received an award from the governor for outstanding EMS agency of the year.”

Ayers said he wants to reinstitute programs that were beneficial and if elected, he will revisit several murder cases to get justice for affected families. He said he doesn’t believe in his tenure any murder in the county was left unsolved and the department brought closure to two murders that were outstanding when he assumed the position.

“I will work diligently to maintain this track record,” Ayers said.

If elected to a sixth term as sheriff, he said he will focus on recruiting and retaining the most qualified officers in a challenging time for law enforcement.

“These men and women touch what a human should never have to do in a lifetime,” Ayers said. “They have to make split-second decisions to protect their lives and the lives of total strangers. It is imperative that they have a supportive administration as they go out into their community to protect and serve mankind.”

Standing with Ayers during his announcement was Richard Gilman, a local attorney challenging Amherst County Commonwealth’s Attorney Lyle Carver, in the Nov. 7 election. Carver, who has held the position for eight years, received the Amherst County Republicans’ endorsement by six votes during the May 22 mass meeting.

A news release from Ayers' campaign said his focus is on fostering trust, transparency and accountability and he envisions a revitalized department that embraces community-oriented policing, prioritizes effective crime prevention strategies and emphasizes collaboration with local organizations and stakeholders. The release adds Ayers "aims to create an environment where safety and justice flourish hand in hand, with particular focus on working with an effective Commonwealth’s Attorney Office who can use its powers to ensure successful collaboration to bring criminals to justice."

In 1996 when he started as sheriff at age 32, Ayers said he was probably among the youngest to hold the role in Virginia. At age 60, he said his willingness to serve the county has not diminished and if given the opportunity, he will serve as diligently as his previous 30-year stint.

Vance Wilkins, chair of the Amherst County Republican Committee and former Virginia Speaker of the House, attended Ayers’ announcement. Wilkins recalled meeting with Ayers nearly three decades prior with a group of supporters during his first bid for sheriff.

“Some of the same ones that are here now were there then,” Wilkins said of the crowd gathered at Winton. “And he did a good job, did what he said he was going to do, and hell, I like that.”

Glenwood Burley, an Amherst County native and retired Richmond police officer who ran against Ayers for sheriff in 1995, stood close to Ayers during the announcement.

“What I want to say professionally, not politically, I’m speaking as a fellow law enforcement officer, is I have watched Jimmy over the decades, I watched him mature,” Burley said. “He already in my professional law enforcement assessment has established a law enforcement legacy in Amherst County of leadership, quality policing, and I have no question … that he will continue to do that when he becomes sheriff [a second time].”

Burley said he wants his home county to have the best law enforcement leaders possible.

“And to my knowledge I don’t know anybody any better that can come back and serve … than Jimmy Ayers.”