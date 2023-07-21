After seven and half years representing District 3 on the Amherst County Board of Supervisors, Jimmy Ayers has resigned from the seat to focus on his campaign for sheriff.

Ayers has served on the board since January 2016 and seeks a second stint as sheriff — a post he held from 1996 to 2015. He retired from the position in December 2015 and has said he is running again because he feels his leadership is needed.

“We, as a community, deserve better from our local law enforcement agency than we’ve been receiving,” Ayers said during a June 1 event announcing his candidacy.

In a phone interview, Ayers said being part of the administrative leadership of the county after 30 years working for the Amherst County Sheriff’s Office was interesting.

“It has been really enjoyable,” Ayers said. “It’s truly been a learning experience.”

In 2015, Ayers announced a write-in campaign for the District 3 seat one month before the election and convincingly won a three-way race. He served as the board’s chair in 2019.

“He has supported appropriate developments in the growth boundary, supported staff salary adjustments to match market rates and benefits to enhance morale and retention of all staff, expertise,” Tom Martin, the board’s current chair, said at the board’s July 18 meeting.

Ayers said he looks forward to a few major residential projects in Madison Heights coming to fruition in future years and believes the county is well-positioned for more growth.

“I’m glad to see that,” Ayers said. “I look forward to the progress of the county.”

He praised the county’s employees who work to provide high quality services to residents and said he enjoyed working alongside the other board members. With sights set on the county’s top law enforcement position in a four-way race in the Nov. 7 election, he said he can’t devote the time needed to the important work of serving the board while campaigning and working his job with Runk & Pratt Senior Living Communities.

Also running for sheriff are Amherst County Sheriff’s Major Eric Elliott, former Amherst Sheriff’s Office Captain Mike Robinson and R. Dale Meeks, Jr., a current deputy.

Martin said as a board member, Ayers supported the Madison Heights Master Plan, an effort to bring more growth opportunities to that community; funding a fourth ambulance and rescue team to serve the county and recruiting tools for public safety.

While on the board Ayers also protected the county’s financial future by dedicating a portion of annual tax revenue and unused budget funds to pay for future capital projects, Martin said. Ayers also supported economic development initiatives that included renovation of the former school on Phelps Road in Madison Heights into apartments, the sale and revitalization of the Winton Country Club in the Clifford area and the sale of the former Pleasant View Elementary building.

“We thank Mr. Ayers for his service to the county and wish him good luck in the future,” Martin said.

The board held a closed session July 18 to discuss with the county attorney upcoming steps for the vacant supervisor seat. Chris Adams, who served the District 3 seat on the board from 2008 to spring 2010, has qualified as a candidate on the ballot in the Nov. 7 election.