The Dillard mansion in Elon, an Amherst County landmark known for its architecture and scenic location near Tobacco Row Mountain, has zoning approval to operate as a venue for weddings, special events and photography, and as a short-term rental.

The Amherst County Board of Supervisors on June 20 unanimously approved a special exception permit for applicants Mark and Pamela Turner. The site at 2770 Elon Road is on 17 acres zoned Agricultural Residential, A-1, which required the permit to host events and be used as a short-term rental.

According to the Amherst County Museum and Historical Society, the home constructed from 1940 to 1942 was called “The Shelter” by the builder and original owner, David Hugh Dillard, and his wife.

The Campbell County native was widely known as a Lynchburg industrialist, businessman and philanthropist who died in January 1970 at age 80. He was brother to the late Queena Dillard Stovall, a well-known folk artist who lived in Elon.

The mansion was designed to be a fire-proof stone fortress, according to Amherst New Era-Progress archives.

The board’s zoning approval has a number of conditions, including that guests being required to park on the property and not on neighboring lots or on any right-of-way outside of the site unless they have written permission, and a parking attendant is required to direct traffic with events greater than 75 guests.

Paul Kilgore, an Amherst real estate broker who sold the property to the Turners, said many people drive by the mansion and marvel at it.

“These folks have a simple request: they are asking you to be able to share it with other people and let other folks see the property, utilize the property and enjoy the property,” Kilgore said during a public hearing on the permit. “I can’t think of a better location in Amherst County for something like this. It will draw people from out of the area to spend money here.”

Madison Heights resident John Marks Jr. said the Turners are his neighbors and he is convinced they will make the property an asset to Amherst County.

“As you come out of Elon and go around the curve and you look at this venue back dropped against Tobacco Row Mountain, I mean that’s beautiful,” Marks said. “I think this situation is a win-win for the county, for Mr. and Mrs. Turner, for everybody, and a win-win for the people who will be coming to that venue to be able to see the beauty of what’s going on in Amherst County.”

At another speaker’s request on safety concern over the speed limit in that area, the board asked County Administrator Jeremy Bryant to inquire with the Virginia Department of Transportation about expanding the 45 miles per hour speed limit further.

Supervisor Jimmy Ayers complimented the Tuners for using the property in a way will bring more people into the community. “I thank you for that,” he told them during the meeting.