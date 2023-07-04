In the countless Amherst County Board of Supervisors meetings and other local government functions at the county administration offices over the past three decades, no face has been more familiar than David Proffitt.

The longtime purchasing agent for the county retired at the end of June, culminating a 36-year career where he also took the role of deputy county administrator. During his tenure he served as interim county administrator on four occasions and is known by co-workers as the unofficial county historian with offices in three locations: the courthouse on Taylor Street, the second floor of the fire department in Amherst and the current county administration building.

Proffitt, a native of the Arrington area in Nelson County, started in February 1987 and during a recent interview recalled the wing of the county building where his office is located being built in 1992. He has photos of the previous school building that was torn down before the current headquarters for county government and Amherst County Public Schools was built, a process he was directly involved in as director of purchasing.

“Amherst County is a great place to work,” Proffitt said. “And I really felt comfortable this was the place I’m meant to be. Not only did I find the job fulfilling, but this area has become a home and I like living here.”

A 1973 graduate of Nelson County High School, Proffitt has lived in Amherst County 43 years and worked eight years as a purchasing agent for the former Craddock-Terry Shoe Company in downtown Lynchburg before starting with the county.

“The company was at one time the largest employer in Lynchburg,” Proffitt said. “I was in procurement and I liked what I was doing.”

The advertisement for Amherst County’s procurement position, a relatively new one, caught his eye. Along with the county government, the county schools division and Amherst County Service Authority were included, he said. The county at the time was looking for a person to develop a centralized purchasing function to create efficiencies and cost savings and he stepped in that role, Proffitt said.

In the purchasing agent role, he is responsible for procuring goods and services, and making sure they are within the framework of Virginia’s procurement laws, he said.

“Everything from pencils for first-graders to construction of buildings,” Proffitt said of the types of goods and services he handled during his tenure.

He recalled starting his job in the county courthouse and the county, at the time, not having departments of public safety or solid waste, among others.

“We were a smaller operation,” Proffitt said.

He recalled much of the current county administration building built in 1988 to house Amherst County Public Schools’ administration and the county’s social services department. Proffitt, 68, said he worked for eight county administrators.

“I found the place I believe I was intended to be,” Proffitt said. “I was blessed with the job. I felt almost every day I tried to serve people directly or indirectly. It was a sense of fulfilment and I had some purpose to what I was doing.”

Transitioning from the private sector to local government was a major change, he recalled.

“It was a huge eye-opening experience in the difference … particularly in the area of procurement and how finances work because I was coming from a profit-driven atmosphere to one that wasn’t,” Proffitt said.

One of the largest areas of growth in the county has been the area of public safety, he said.

“We are certainly providing more services than we did in various areas — as I see it, the area of public safety, solid waste and recreation,” Proffitt said.

He also worked hard to make sure taxpayer money was spent efficiently, he said.

“Most of the boards I worked with appear to be intentionally prudent in the use of taxpayer funds and it’s been a mission that we have written in procurement and our policies that our goal to … procure the greatest value possible for the tax dollars spent,” Proffitt said. “That doesn’t mean always you get the cheapest thing — you get the value for what you need for the money you spend.”

Proffitt said he has a multitude of personal special projects he plans to tackle in his retirement.

“David is known throughout the region for his expertise in procurement procedures and was often consulted by other localities working to establish their purchasing policies,” a news release from the county recognizing his years of service said. “His co-workers know him for his professionalism, ethics, integrity, and problem-solving.

David oversaw many projects during his tenure, including; the E911 system, the regional radio system, multiple reassessments, and many county facility improvements on buildings, parks, and trails. His favorite projects to work on were building enhancements, and many county facilities are better today because of David’s experience.”

David Pugh, a member of the Amherst County Board of Supervisors, said Proffitt has been a tremendous asset for the county.

“He has a wealth of knowledge. Any question you ask about county history, he knows it,” Pugh said. “He’s a salt-of-the-earth type of guy — he will do anything for you. You couldn’t meet a better person. We couldn’t have asked for a better employee than David Proffitt.”

Pugh said he appreciates Proffitt’s work having a positive effect on the county’s bottom line.

“He’s always made every dollar count and he understands that because he grew up working hard. He’s done a great job,” Pugh said. “He’s always made sure all the tax dollars are spent wisely. Just having his demeanor, his calmness, throughout the years has been good for the county.”

County Administrator Jeremy Bryant, who has worked with Proffitt for the past 17 years, said he is greatly missed.

“David Proffitt has been an exceptional asset to Amherst County,” Bryant said. “David’s institutional knowledge has been helpful to lead a very successful organization. David is kind, friendly and is a joy to work with.”

Amherst County Supervisor Claudia Tucker, who was worked with Proffitt longer than any current member of the board of supervisors, also said the county is much better off because of his service.

“David is the epitome of a public servant,” Tucker said. “The man is absolutely unflappable and that trait is what has made him so very valuable over the years. He has the gift of common sense and a memory that is amazing. His institutional knowledge will be sorely missed — lucky for us, he has willingly shared that knowledge over the years and because of that we will continue to move forward efficiently and effectively.”

Whether people were on the cleaning crew, a CEO of a company or a citizen needing help, Proffitt could always be counted on to treat everyone with respect, Tucker said.

“Current employees, former employees and anyone who has had the privilege to work with him has a ‘David Proffitt story,’” Tucker said. “I’m very happy to have had that privilege not only as a colleague but as a friend.”

Pugh said for all the changes the county leadership has gone through in recent decades, Proffitt has been a constant.

“That kind of experience you just don’t replace,” Pugh said.